Epichlorohydrin Market Size to Reach USD 4.92 Billion by 2033, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.8 billion in 2023 global epichlorohydrin market will reach USD 4.92 billion in 2033. Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a liquid epoxide typically produced through the chlorohydrination of allyl chloride. It can be categorized into petrochemical-based and bio-based epichlorohydrin, with the latter gaining traction due to growing environmental concerns and the demand for sustainable products. Bio-based epichlorohydrin is derived from renewable feedstocks like glycerol. For instance, Solvay has increased its production of bio-based solvents using glycerin in Brazil. Epichlorohydrin is a crucial raw material in the production of epoxy resins, which drives its demand. Additionally, its use in epichlorohydrin-based latex for the automotive industry further boosts market growth. However, strict regulations from agencies like the EPA, due to health risks associated with prolonged exposure to epichlorohydrin, pose challenges for market expansion, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Compliance with these regulations requires significant capital investment, impacting profit margins and constraining market growth.



Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12855



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.8 billion Market Size in 2033 USD 4.92 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 234 Segments Covered by Application, Type, End-User, Regions Drivers Rising need for paints and coatings in the construction domain Restraints The adverse impact of epichlorohydrin on the environment & human health

Key Insight of the Global Epichlorohydrin Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region dominates the global epichlorohydrin market, largely due to the rapid industrialization and economic development in countries like India, Malaysia, and China. The growing demand from end-use industries, including construction and electronics manufacturing, supports this regional dominance. The market in India and China is expected to experience significant growth due to increased industrial activities and infrastructure development.



In 2023, the epoxy resin segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20% and revenue of 0.56 billion.



The application segment is divided into epichlorohydrin elastomers, synthetic glycerin, water treatment chemicals, specialty, epoxy resins, and others. In 2023, the epoxy resin segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20% and revenue of 0.56 billion.



In 2023, the petro-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 1.59 billion.



The type segment is divided into bio-based & petro-based. In 2023, the petro-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 1.59 billion.



In 2023, the construction segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 22% and revenue of 0.61 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into paints & coatings, wind turbine, electrical & electronics, composites, construction, textile and others. In 2023, the construction segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 22% and revenue of 0.61 billion.



Procure Complete Report (388 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/epichlorohydrin-market-12855



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Demand for Paints and Coatings.



The expansion of infrastructure and construction projects drives the demand for paints and coatings, which directly impacts the epichlorohydrin market. Additionally, the automotive industry’s growth, driven by rising populations, contributes to the demand for epichlorohydrin used in coatings and plastic manufacturing. Government initiatives to improve water purification also boost demand, as epichlorohydrin is used in producing water treatment chemicals. Overall, the diverse applications of epichlorohydrin in manufacturing glycerol, glues, and epoxy resins support market growth.



Restraints: Environmental and Health Concerns.



Epichlorohydrin's adverse effects on human health and the environment are significant constraints. Increased awareness of toxic chemicals and stringent regulations in many countries are limiting its use. Technological advancements are leading to the development of alternative methods and chemicals that mitigate environmental impacts. These alternatives, such as new production techniques, are replacing traditional epichlorohydrin-based methods, posing a challenge to market growth.



Opportunities: Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development.



The demand for epichlorohydrin in construction, paints, and coatings is driven by economic growth and government investments in infrastructure. As economic conditions improve and more residential and commercial properties are built, the need for epichlorohydrin-based products will rise. Similarly, the expanding automobile sector and increased demand for paints and coatings present opportunities for market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global epichlorohydrin market are:



• Technipfmc Plc

• Spolchemie As

• Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• Olin Corporation

• Nama Chemicals

• Lotte Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Hanwha Chemical Corporation

• Formosa Plastic Corporation

• Aditya Birla Chemicals



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Application



• Epichlorohydrin Elastomers

• Synthetic Glycerin

• Water Treatment Chemicals

• Specialty

• Epoxy Resins

• Others



By Type



• Bio-based

• Petro-based



By End User



• Paints & Coatings

• Wind Turbine

• Electrical & Electronics

• Composites

• Construction

• Textile

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12855/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com