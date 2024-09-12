Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor Selected for EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2024

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) is proud to announce that Caitlin MacGregor, co-founder and CEO of Plum, a revolutionary talent assessment provider that offers insight into job matching, career development, culture analysis and workforce analytics, is one of the 23 women founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America (Winning Women) Class of 2024. Now in its 17th year, the program identifies talented entrepreneurs with scalable companies in the United States and Canada and connects them with the networks and resources they need to accelerate growth and scale their businesses. Participants receive customized executive education, introductions and access to the Winning Women community around the world, as well as the entirety of the EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem, including members of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® and EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) programs.



“Being selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Class of 2024 is both an honor and a testament to the work we're doing at Plum to redefine how companies approach talent. At a time when businesses are seeking ways to thrive in a rapidly changing world, the ability to unlock human potential has never been more critical. I’m excited to be part of a community that shares the same commitment to innovation and growth. I'm thrilled to join this exceptional group of entrepreneurs and leverage the EY network to further scale Plum’s impact, transforming the future of work for enterprises everywhere,” said Caitlin.

“The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program was founded based on a mission to help more female entrepreneurs capture market share and grow their businesses by providing access to resources, mentors and the EY network. The success we have seen in these women is astounding, and we are so excited to welcome another remarkable class to the program,” said EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Global and North America Program Executive Sponsor Cheryl Grise. “When women succeed, so does the economy, and we are so proud to play a small part in that and excited to see what these ambitious entrepreneurs do next.”

Members of the Winning Women Class of 2024 have ambition, creativity and a desire to build a better world in common. They are addressing market gaps head-on by creating solutions that didn’t previously exist, manufacturing cleaner products and food, and offering differentiated experiences for their customers. Others are influencing culture in the workplace; innovating in the construction and security space; and changing the way consumers buy, sell and trade. The founders selected for the program exhibit unparalleled creativity, business prowess and formidable determination that made them stand out among the crowd.

“The women selected for this program each year never cease to amaze me with their creativity, grit, passion and strategic prowess,” said EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Program Leader Maranda Bruckner. “Not only are they all leaders in their respective fields, but many are leaders in their individual communities, creating a better world not only at work but within every part of their lives. I am excited to work with this group of disrupters and help them to bring their best-in-class businesses to the next level of success.”

The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America program serves women business owners who are founding CEOs of any US or Canadian privately held company. Company revenues typically range from at least $2m to $30m annually. The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program participants become part of a global peer community, which includes more than 900 entrepreneurs in 55 countries and on every continent.

The Class of 2024 will be officially recognized in November at the Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation’s most prestigious events for ambitious, high-growth, market-leading business leaders.

About Plum

Revolutionary workforce solutions provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. Using objective data, backed by scientific insights, to measure and match human potential to job needs, Plum provides personalized career insights, improves quality of hire and helps create high-performing teams.



With unmatched scalability, the award-winning Plum platform enhances talent decisions across the employee lifecycle, making it possible to understand skills, quantify job fit and analyze organizational culture. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™

The EY organization is committed to seeing women lead. EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ is a global program for successful entrepreneurs whose successful businesses show more potential to scale. Through access to global EY networks throughout the entrepreneurial ecosystem, pioneering founders on every continent secure the resources, advice and connections they need to scale their businesses sustainably. This one-of-a-kind community of founders is rewriting rules and remaking markets. Visit ey.com/us/winningwomen .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eca2530e-00e7-43bf-ae87-e6625e41cb9c