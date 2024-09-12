Dairy Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 13.05 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR 7.8% - The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.16 billion in 2023 global dairy testing market will reach USD 13.05 billion in 2033. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of sanitation as a key practice for preventing the spread of diseases and minimizing their impact. Adhering to protocols such as mask-wearing, frequent hand sanitization, and maintaining cleanliness has become crucial for health safety.



Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12671



Similarly, heightened awareness around food safety has increased vigilance regarding the hygiene and quality of daily consumed products, including dairy. Ensuring that dairy products are free from pathogens, contaminants, harmful chemicals, and impurities is essential for consumer safety. Dairy testing is a process designed to uphold high standards of quality and safety, reducing the risk of disease and protecting consumer health both in the short and long term. This process is well-established in Europe due to stringent safety and quality regulations, while the lack of infrastructure and regulations in Asia limits its adoption.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 6.16 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 13.05 billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments Covered by testing Type, Product Type, Technology Drivers Increase in the instances of food borne diseases Restraints Lack of uniform guidelines and infrastructure

Key Insight of the Global Dairy testing Market



Europe will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Europe leads the dairy testing market, driven by stringent food safety standards and effective regulatory enforcement. The region's robust infrastructure and regulatory framework support comprehensive testing practices.



In 2023, the safety testing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 73% and revenue of 4.49 billion.



The testing type segment is divided into quality testing and safety testing. In 2023, the safety testing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 73% and revenue of 4.49 billion.



Over the forecast period, the milk & milk powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1%.



The product type segment is divided into milk and milk powder, cheese, butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yogurt and others. Over the forecast period, the milk & milk powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1%.



During the forecast period of 2024-2033, the rapid technology segment is going to dominate the market and may as well replace the traditional technology segment completely.



The technology segment is divided into traditional and rapid. During the forecast period of 2024-2033, the rapid technology segment is going to dominate the market and may as well replace the traditional technology segment completely.



Procure Complete Report (388 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/dairy-testing-market-12671



Advancement in market



In an effort to strengthen USDA's monitoring capabilities and slow the spread of H5N1, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has initiated the Voluntary H5N1 Dairy Herd Status Pilot Program. This program offers an alternative to the federal order regarding testing and movement. A nationwide program to lower the risk of H5N1 in dairy herds is supported by the Voluntary H5N1 Dairy Herd Status Pilot Program, which also aims to further reduce the spread of the H5N1 virus, increase surveillance and increase knowledge of the disease, and give producers of herds that have tested negative for three weeks in a row additional testing options.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increase in Foodborne Diseases.



Dairy products, commonly consumed by households, particularly children, are vulnerable to contamination that can cause foodborne diseases. According to the CDC, one in ten children in the US contracts illnesses from contaminated dairy products, with significant mortality rates. This concern has spurred increased awareness about food safety, adulteration, and quality standards, prompting market players to adopt rigorous dairy testing to maintain consumer trust and comply with government guidelines. Advances in testing technologies and methodologies have also contributed to the growing adoption of these practices.



Restraints: Lack of Uniform Guidelines and Infrastructure.



Comprehensive infrastructure and regulatory guidelines for dairy testing are predominantly established in developed regions like Europe. In contrast, many Asian countries lack the necessary infrastructure and regulations, leading to limited adoption of testing practices. Packaged dairy products are primarily confined to urban areas, and there is a lack of standardized safety and quality guidelines across the region.



Opportunities: Technological Advancements in Testing Equipment.



Innovations in testing equipment have introduced more reliable, accurate, and cost-effective solutions with reduced turnaround times. These advancements present opportunities for growth in the dairy testing market, although major players dominate this sector, potentially sidelining smaller companies. Continued technological improvements offer the potential for enhanced testing processes.



Challenges: Lack of Uniform Regulations and Guidelines.



The absence of a standardized global code for dairy testing leads to inefficiencies and increased costs due to varying national standards and regulations. As trade and supply chains become more integrated, the need for a unified set of guidelines becomes evident to streamline testing, compliance, and product delivery processes.



Some of the major players operating in the global dairy testing market are:



• SGS

• Intertek

• ALS Limited

• Bureau Veritas

• Romer Labs

• Neogen Corporation

• AsureQuality

• Microbac Laboratories

• Eurofins



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Testing Type



• Quality testing

• Safety testing



By Product Type



• Milk and milk powder

• Cheese

• Butter & spreads

• Infant food

• Ice cream & desserts

• Yogurt

• Others



By Technology



• Traditional

• Rapid



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12671/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com