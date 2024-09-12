Toll Brothers Announces the Opening of Rollingdale in Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Rollingdale by Toll Brothers, a new community of luxury three-story townhomes located at 2117 Opulent Oaks Lane in Durham, North Carolina.



Rollingdale by Toll Brothers features two brand-new modern home designs, offering 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2-car garages, and over 2,200 square feet of luxury living space. Homeowners will enjoy low maintenance living with lawn care provided. Homes are priced from the low $500,000s.





“We are excited to open our newest luxury townhome community in an ideal location near Durham’s premier shopping and dining destination, The Streets at Southpoint,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “The new homes within our Rollingdale community will offer home buyers their choice of modern architecture and design details, along with the exceptional quality they have come to expect from Toll Brothers.”

Rollingdale by Toll Brothers is conveniently located less than a mile from upscale shopping dining, and entertainment within The Streets at Southpoint, including Nordstrom, Pottery Barn, Peloton, and Crate & Barrel. Rollingdale is also just seven miles from the top-rated shopping, dining, and entertainment of downtown Durham and only 10 miles from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Homeowners will enjoy easy access to Interstate 40 for an effortless commute to Research Triangle Park and Downtown Raleigh, as well as top local universities in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. The community is served by the prestigious Durham Public Schools, making it an excellent choice for families.

Quick move-in homes are available at Rollingdale by Toll Brothers, allowing home buyers to move into a brand-new home as early as this fall. These homes are already under construction with spacious open-concept floor plans and an array of top-tier designer appointed finishes.

For more information on Rollingdale by Toll Brothers, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

