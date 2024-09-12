OM INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Outset Medical, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset Medical” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OM) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Outset Medical securities between August 1, 2022, and August 7, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/OM.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/OM or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Outset Medical you have until October 28, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

