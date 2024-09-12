US Rheumatologists Believe Biogen’s Litifilimab Is the Leading SLE Pipeline Asset Poised to Offer Improvement Over Benlysta and Saphnelo Based on Clinical Trial Data

EXTON, PA, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) advanced treatment landscape is poised for evolution, with multiple new therapies in development to treat this debilitating and chronic disease. While Biogen’s litifilimab has shown promise in its Phase II clinical trial, other contenders such as AbbVie’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) could further broaden the options in rheumatologists’ treatment armamentarium.

The recent quarter three update from Spherix Global Insights’ RealTime Dynamix™: SLE study presented rheumatologists with the current efficacy profiles of emerging therapies. According to US rheumatologists (n=101), litifilimab stands out as an especially strong competitor to established biologics such as GSK’s Benlysta and AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo. Many rheumatologists believe that litifilimab's Phase II efficacy data, particularly its 26% improvement in SRI-4 response over placebo, demonstrates a superior treatment profile compared to existing biologics and other promising therapies, including Rinvoq, Sotyktu, Biogen and UCB Pharma’s dapirolizumab pegol, and Idorsia’s cenerimod.

Rinvoq and Sotyktu also produced positive Phase II efficacy data in their clinical trials. These oral therapies offer convenience for patients and may appeal to rheumatologists seeking alternative treatment options. While oral medications are often preferred by SLE patients, adherence can be a challenge, potentially impacting long-term outcomes. Furthermore, the black box warning associated with JAKs may prevent use in earlier lines of SLE treatment. Indeed, nearly half of surveyed rheumatologists agree that the black box warning for JAK inhibitors could significantly impact their use of this drug class in SLE.

Despite these potential challenges, rheumatologists are most eager to see Rinvoq approved for SLE, followed by Sotyktu and litifilimab, all of which are believed to be potentially effective for skin manifestations. In contrast, Novartis’ ianalumab and Roche/Genentech’s Gazyva (obinutuzumab) garner average interest in prescribing but are viewed as potentially effective for renal involvement.

New entrants to the market will need to compete with the established dominance of Benlysta, which remains a preferred choice in both SLE and lupus nephritis (LN). Its availability in both subcutaneous and intravenous forms, along with the high level of comfort and familiarity rheumatologists have developed over time, has made it a popular option for rheumatologists and patients. Moreover, its well-documented safety record may be its most compelling advantage, further solidifying its position in the lupus market.

AstraZeneca and Aurinia have each carved out success by targeting their therapies to specific patient populations. AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo has become the preferred choice for rheumatologists treating chronic cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CCLE) due to its effectiveness in managing skin-related symptoms. Similarly, Aurinia’s Lupkynis has demonstrated strong efficacy in patients with high, persistent proteinuria, making it the top option for both rheumatologists and nephrologists in this group. For new market entrants, identifying the patient populations where they can make the greatest impact will be crucial to challenging Benlysta’s established dominance.

As litifilimab, Rinvoq, Sotyktu and other investigational assets approach potential regulatory approvals, they are expected to provide much-needed diversity in treatment options for SLE patients. Nevertheless, they will need to demonstrate not only strong efficacy but also safety, ease of administration, and long-term benefits to compete with established therapies like Benlysta and other emerging therapies.

