Dr. Moustafa Moustafa, M.D., FASN, a highly esteemed leader in nephrology and internal medicine, continues to make transformative contributions to the field of kidney disease treatment. With over four decades of experience, Dr. Moustafa is recognized not only for his medical expertise but also for his unwavering commitment to advancing research, improving patient outcomes, and shaping the future of nephrological care both in the United States and globally.



As a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology (FASN), Dr. Moustafa Moustafa’s distinguished career has been defined by his groundbreaking work in treating hypertensive chronic kidney disease, nephritis, nephropathy, and other kidney-related disorders. His comprehensive approach to patient care and his dedication to research have led to significant improvements in early detection, treatment protocols, and disease management.

Dr. Moustafa’s impact on nephrology goes beyond his clinical practice. Since 1998, he has served as a Research Principal Investigator in Clinical Nephrology Practice, leading cutting-edge studies that have expanded the medical community’s understanding of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other nephrological conditions. His research has been instrumental in developing new strategies for managing hypertensive patients with kidney disease, a common yet complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide.

Revolutionizing Kidney Disease Treatment

Dr. Moustafa’s work is particularly significant in the area of hypertensive chronic kidney disease. His innovative research has contributed to the development of treatment protocols that have become standard practice for managing patients with this condition. Through his research, Dr. Moustafa Moustafa has highlighted the importance of early detection and preventive care in reducing the progression of kidney disease in patients with hypertension. His work has helped countless individuals live longer, healthier lives by delaying the onset of kidney failure and improving overall health outcomes.

Additionally, Dr. Moustafa’s expertise in nephritis and nephropathy has further established him as a leading authority in nephrology. His research has shed light on the underlying causes of these inflammatory kidney diseases, which often lead to chronic kidney damage if left untreated. Dr. Moustafa’s contributions have improved diagnostic techniques, allowing for earlier intervention and more effective treatments that prevent irreversible damage to the kidneys.

A Legacy of Leadership and Excellence

Dr. Moustafa’s contributions to nephrology are not limited to his clinical and research work. Over the years, he has held several prestigious leadership roles that have shaped the course of nephrological care. In 2007, Dr. Moustafa served as President of the South Carolina Association of Clinical Research Professionals, where he played a pivotal role in advancing clinical research within the state. His leadership has fostered collaborations between research institutions and healthcare providers, ensuring that the latest nephrological treatments are accessible to patients throughout South Carolina.

Further cementing his leadership in healthcare, Dr. Moustafa Moustafa held the position of Chief of Staff at Bamberg County Hospital from 2011 to 2012. During his tenure, he focused on improving healthcare delivery, implementing patient-centered policies, and ensuring that medical staff were equipped with the latest knowledge and technologies to provide top-tier care. His efforts have had a lasting impact on the hospital’s ability to serve patients with kidney-related conditions, especially those in rural and underserved communities.

Global Contributions to Nephrology

Dr. Moustafa’s influence extends far beyond the borders of the United States. His diverse international experience has enabled him to make significant contributions to nephrology on a global scale. Early in his career, Dr. Moustafa Moustafa worked at Riyadh Central Hospital in Saudi Arabia and Maadi Armed Forces Hospital in Cairo, Egypt, where he played critical roles in improving nephrological care in these regions. His work in Saudi Arabia, in particular, was instrumental in setting up nephrology departments that could handle the unique challenges of managing kidney disease in different populations.

This global experience has enriched Dr. Moustafa’s understanding of nephrology and internal medicine, allowing him to integrate diverse perspectives and approaches into his research and clinical practice. His ability to adapt and innovate across cultures and healthcare systems has contributed to his reputation as a global leader in nephrology.

Championing the Future of Nephrology through Research and Education

In addition to his clinical and research achievements, Dr. Moustafa is a passionate advocate for the advancement of nephrology through education and mentorship. As the Founder and President of South Carolina Clinical Research, Dr. Moustafa has created a platform that not only advances nephrological research but also provides opportunities for the next generation of medical professionals to gain hands-on experience in the field. His commitment to mentoring young researchers and physicians ensures that his legacy of innovation and excellence in nephrology will continue for years to come.

Dr. Moustafa Moustafa is also dedicated to educating the broader medical community about the importance of kidney health. Through public speaking engagements, academic lectures, and contributions to medical journals, he continually shares his knowledge and research findings with his peers, inspiring further advancements in nephrological care.

Looking Ahead

As Dr. Moustafa continues his groundbreaking work in nephrology, his focus remains on improving the lives of patients with kidney disease. His research into chronic kidney disease, hypertension, nephritis, and nephropathy is ongoing, with several promising studies underway. His dedication to patient care and medical research exemplifies the highest standards of medical practice, and his contributions have left an indelible mark on the field of nephrology.

