Athletic Footwear Market Poised to Reach USD 73.98 Billion by 2034, Driven by Fitness Trends, Fashion Influence, and Technological Innovations | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The athletic footwear market is projected to reach USD 73.98 billion by 2034, growing at a modest CAGR of 4.80% from 2024 to 2034, according to Future Market Insights. Valued at USD 46.16 billion in 2024, the market is experiencing growth driven by the increasing influence of fashion, celebrity endorsements, fitness awareness, and the rising popularity of stylish sports shoes across social media platforms.



The athletic footwear market is experiencing steady growth due to increased awareness about fitness, higher disposable income, and consumer’s willingness to spend on products that enhance their physical performance. Technological betterment, such as smart footwear that tracks calories burned, is anticipated to impact athletic shoe sales immensely.

The athleisure trend is rapidly gaining traction, leading to a surge in demand for designer athletic shoes, particularly among women. These shoes are designed to cater to various age groups and fitness activities, offering features such as enhanced flexibility and durability, superior comfort, and stylish design. The trend is further fueled by celebrity endorsements and integration with the Internet of Things (IoT), reshaping the industry and propelling distribution and product development improvements.

The emergence of new leisure activities is a significant aspect of the demand for athletic footwear, leading to shifts in fashion trends, the latest design styles, and improved sports infrastructure facilities. Despite potential challenges from volatile raw material prices and competition, the rising popularity of fitness centers, gyms, and the e-commerce industry is fueling the demand for aerobic footwear.

“The athletic footwear market's steady growth reflects rising fitness awareness and athleisure trends, with innovations like smart footwear and celebrity endorsements driving consumer demand and reshaping industry dynamics,” - Sudip Saha the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Athletic Footwear Market Report

The athletic footwear industry in Japan is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

France’s athletic footwear market is estimated to demonstrate a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

The athletic footwear industry in Italy is anticipated to see a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

India’s athletic footwear sector is projected to showcase a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

The athletic footwear market in Spain is anticipated to display a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape of the Athletic Footwear Market

The athletic footwear industry is largely dominated by key manufacturers that have established a significant market share through successful branding, partnerships, and advertising campaigns. Meanwhile, progressive shoe brands are leveraging digital marketing techniques to meet the demand for athletic footwear by offering innovative and customizable products such as limited-edition sneakers. To stay competitive and meet customers’ diverse needs, these brands continuously enhance their offerings through innovation.

Manufacturers prioritize quality, which has led to significant investments in Research and Development for durable sports footwear. Design has become increasingly important as athletic footwear has evolved into a fashion statement. This trend is propelling manufacturers to create stylish and trendy offerings in addition to functional ones.

Key Players:

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Under Armour, Inc.

ASICS Corporation

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc.

FILA, Inc.

Brooks Sports, Inc.

Reebok International Limited

Converse Inc.

Li Ning Company Limited

Salomon S.A.

Mizuno Corporation

Anta Sports Products Limited



Recent Developments in the Athletic Footwear Market

Mayasheel Retail India and Columbus Shoes joined forces in February 2022 to produce and distribute sports shoes in India.

A distinguished female Olympian in track and field, Allyson Felix introduced Saysh, a new lifestyle brand for women, in June 2021.

Key Segments



By Product Type:

Running Shoes

Sport Shoes

Trekking or Hiking Shoes

Others

By Material Type:

Polymer

Plastic

Rubber

Carbon Fiber

Silicone



By Size (USA) (% of Demand):

4 to 5 Size

6 to 7 Size

8 to 9 Size

10 to 11 Size

12 to 13 Size



By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Kids



By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets or Supermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores ExclusiveStores or Franchised Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channel





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



