DSV, 1133 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

| Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1133

On 24 July 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1124.

As a result of DSV A/S’ agreement to acquire Schenker, described in Company Announcement No. 1132, DSV A/S will discontinue the announced share buyback programme with immediate effect as of today.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-33506,000 1,218.67 616,648,015
34:  9 September 202410,000 1,242.65 12,426,500
35:10 September 20245,000 1,245.23 6,226,150
36:11 September 20244,000 1,251.90 5,007,600
37:12 September 20242,500 1,345.09 3,362,725
Accumulated trading for days 1-37527,500 1,220.23 643,670,990

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,528,694 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.05% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


Attachments

1133 - Announcement (13.09.2024) - Conclusion of share buyback