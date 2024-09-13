13th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 12th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,349 Lowest price per share (pence): 661.00 Highest price per share (pence): 671.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 665.9421

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,284,323 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,284,323 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 665.9421 4,349 661.00 671.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 12 September 2024 12:00:04 12 667.00 XLON 00298428261TRLO1 12 September 2024 12:00:04 73 671.00 XLON 00298428262TRLO1 12 September 2024 12:00:04 72 671.00 XLON 00298428263TRLO1 12 September 2024 12:00:04 12 667.00 XLON 00298428264TRLO1 12 September 2024 13:19:35 125 666.00 XLON 00298429993TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:18:06 126 663.00 XLON 00298431359TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:18:06 25 663.00 XLON 00298431360TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:38:14 116 661.00 XLON 00298431980TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:38:26 76 661.00 XLON 00298432000TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:39:47 63 662.00 XLON 00298432041TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:39:47 2 662.00 XLON 00298432042TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:43:36 17 662.00 XLON 00298432127TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:52:32 116 663.00 XLON 00298432746TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:52:32 7 662.00 XLON 00298432747TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:52:32 14 662.00 XLON 00298432748TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:52:33 334 665.00 XLON 00298432750TRLO1 12 September 2024 14:52:33 270 665.00 XLON 00298432751TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:09:28 123 664.00 XLON 00298433521TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:14:53 120 664.00 XLON 00298433856TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:14:53 304 664.00 XLON 00298433857TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:36:46 123 667.00 XLON 00298434965TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:36:46 123 667.00 XLON 00298434966TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:50:51 76 668.00 XLON 00298435542TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:50:51 382 668.00 XLON 00298435543TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:50:51 352 668.00 XLON 00298435544TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:50:51 91 668.00 XLON 00298435545TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:51:10 292 669.00 XLON 00298435564TRLO1 12 September 2024 15:57:37 247 667.00 XLON 00298435782TRLO1 12 September 2024 16:25:30 355 666.00 XLON 00298437747TRLO1 12 September 2024 16:27:11 301 665.00 XLON 00298437844TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970