13 SEPTEMBER 2024

VHERNIER ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP CHANGES





Following the completion of Vhernier’s acquisition by leading luxury goods group Richemont, the Maison is pleased to announce that Gianluca Brozzetti, Executive Vice President of Buccellati, joins Vhernier’s Board of Directors as Executive Vice President in an ad-interim CEO role.

The Traglio family, who acquired Vhernier in 2001, will remain involved in the business and continue to contribute to its growth. Specifically, Maurizio Traglio, CEO, is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vhernier S.p.A. and Carlo Traglio, Chairman of Vhernier S.p.A., takes the role of Chairman of Vhernier USA LLC. Isabella Traglio remains in her role of Head of Design and R&D, in charge of the creative direction of the Maison.

These changes are effective immediately.

“I have admired Vhernier ever since it was co-founded by Angela Camurati”, said Nicolas Bos, CEO of Richemont. “Richemont has deep respect for the Traglio family’s exceptional achievement in establishing Vhernier as a highly distinctive jewellery Maison. We very much look forward to working with Maurizio, Carlo and Isabella to ensure that Vhernier flourishes in years to come.”

“We are delighted that Vhernier is now part of Richemont’s family of prestigious jewellery Maisons”, said Maurizio Traglio, Chairman of Vhernier. “We are convinced that Vhernier’s unique creative style and quality craftsmanship, complemented by Richemont’s management excellence, will enable Vhernier to become a leading international jewellery Maison.”

“Vhernier has long been admired for the unique contemporary and essential design of its creations”, said Gianluca Brozzetti, Executive Vice President of Vhernier. “Over the coming years, our focus will be on consolidating its success and expanding its network of boutiques, leveraging its exquisite Made in Italy craftsmanship.”

About Vhernier

Vhernier is a Maison of innovative design jewellery sculptured in pure Milanese elegance. Since its earliest prototypes in mid-1980s, Vhernier has been designing jewellery with an unmistakable style, whose beauty and value are rooted in passionate craftsmanship using the finest materials. To give body to its aesthetic vision, Vhernier creates new forms, uses unusual materials, and develops distinctive crafting techniques. Vhernier jewellery is sold in seventeen mono- brand boutiques in key cities of the world, including Milan, Rome, Geneva, Paris, New York, Miami, Beverly Hills, Dubai, and through a network of selected and prestigious multi-brand retailers worldwide.

