SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 13, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with ORDEX for Enhanced Ethscriptions Assets Management

OKX Wallet is now integrated with ORDEX, a prominent decentralized launchpad platform dedicated to creating and managing Ethscriptions digital assets. This integration enables OKX Wallet users to effortlessly connect to ORDEX, providing a smooth and secure experience for trading, storing and interacting with Ethscriptions assets and tokens, while fully participating in the growing Ethereum ecosystem without switching between platforms.

Ethscriptions introduce an innovative approach to inscribing and managing digital assets on the Ethereum network, offering users decentralized and trustless methods to create unique digital artifacts and collections.

Through this integration, OKX Wallet users can now connect to ORDEX with just a few clicks, gaining access to a wide array of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in Ethscriptions. OKX Wallet's support for over 100+ blockchain networks solidifies its position as one of the most versatile wallets available in the market today. This collaboration further reinforces OKX Wallet's commitment to providing an inclusive and secure decentralized ecosystem for users and project creators.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Secure Access to Ethscriptions : OKX Wallet's advanced security protocols ensure users can safely access their Ethscriptions assets, maintaining full control over their digital creations.

: OKX Wallet's advanced security protocols ensure users can safely access their Ethscriptions assets, maintaining full control over their digital creations. Cross-Chain Asset Management : With support for over 100 chains, OKX Wallet offers users the flexibility to manage not only Ethscriptions but also a wide array of assets across multiple blockchains.

: With support for over 100 chains, OKX Wallet offers users the flexibility to manage not only Ethscriptions but also a wide array of assets across multiple blockchains. Seamless User Experience : The integration allows users to effortlessly interact with the Ethscriptions platform directly from their OKX Wallet, enabling smooth creation, storage and transfer of unique Ethereum inscriptions.

: The integration allows users to effortlessly interact with the Ethscriptions platform directly from their OKX Wallet, enabling smooth creation, storage and transfer of unique Ethereum inscriptions. Enhanced Web3 Interaction: Users can enjoy a full suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) capabilities through OKX Wallet, while engaging with Ethscriptions to create and manage their Ethereum-based assets.



This partnership marks a significant milestone in OKX Wallet's mission to foster a more connected and efficient blockchain ecosystem. By integrating with Ethscriptions, OKX Wallet continues to expand its support for innovative projects that are shaping the future of Web3.

To start using Ethscriptions with OKX Wallet, simply download or update the OKX Wallet extension and connect to the Ordex.io platform.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

