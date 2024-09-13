SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 13, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with DexView, a Leading DEX Analytics Platform

OKX Wallet is now integrated with DexView, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) analytics platform. This collaboration will allow OKX Wallet users to seamlessly connect their wallets to DexView, enabling them to manage their digital assets and trade across multiple decentralized exchanges directly within the DexView platform.

With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now interact effortlessly with popular DEXes such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, and more. This means real-time tracking, trading, and managing of tokens without ever leaving the DexView platform. Leveraging OKX Wallet's compatibility with over 100 blockchains, users will have extensive access to a wide range of tokens and decentralized financial (DeFi) opportunities.

Key Features of the Integration:

Secure Wallet Connection : OKX Wallet ensures a secure connection, allowing users to manage and trade assets on DexView while maintaining the highest standards of security.

: OKX Wallet ensures a secure connection, allowing users to manage and trade assets on DexView while maintaining the highest standards of security. Multi-Chain Support : OKX Wallet users can easily swap and trade tokens across multiple ecosystems, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana and more, thanks to support for 100+ blockchains.

: OKX Wallet users can easily swap and trade tokens across multiple ecosystems, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana and more, thanks to support for 100+ blockchains. Enhanced User Experience : The combination of OKX Wallet's secure and user-friendly design with DexView's powerful interface provides a seamless experience for both novice and advanced traders.

: The combination of OKX Wallet's secure and user-friendly design with DexView's powerful interface provides a seamless experience for both novice and advanced traders. Real-Time Data: Users can access DexView's advanced data analytics, charting, and insights for various tokens and trading pairs, enabling informed trading decisions with real-time updates.

This integration highlights OKX Wallet's dedication to expanding its ecosystem through collaborations with innovative platforms like DexView. By combining OKX Wallet's multi-chain capabilities with DexView's robust DEX analytics tools, users can enjoy a more streamlined, data-driven trading experience.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

