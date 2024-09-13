Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Global Business Report 2023-2030: With Automation Being the Most Logical Choice for Process Improvements, Adoption of SCADA Systems Poised to Rise

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$21.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the SCADA market is driven by several factors that highlight the increasing demand for advanced monitoring and control systems in industrial operations. Firstly, the rising adoption of automation and digitalization across industries is fueling the demand for SCADA systems, as they enable efficient and reliable control of complex processes.
Technological advancements, particularly in IoT, AI, and cloud computing, are enhancing the capabilities of SCADA systems, making them more attractive to industrial operators seeking to optimize performance and reduce costs. The growing focus on cybersecurity is also a significant driver, as industries prioritize securing their critical infrastructure against potential cyber threats.
Additionally, regulatory requirements for safety and compliance in industries such as oil and gas, water management, and power generation are driving the adoption of SCADA systems to ensure adherence to standards. The increasing need for real-time data analysis and remote monitoring, especially in geographically dispersed operations, is further boosting market growth.
Lastly, the push towards sustainability and energy efficiency is encouraging industries to adopt SCADA systems that can monitor and optimize energy usage, contributing to environmental goals. These factors collectively support the robust growth and continuous innovation in the SCADA market, ensuring its relevance in the evolving industrial landscape.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the SCADA Services segment, which is expected to reach US$11.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The SCADA Software segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $3.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Components of SCADA
- Functions of SCADA
- SCADA Architectures
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- RTU and Service Architecture Segments Lead Global SCADA Market
- Oil & Gas Industry Emerges as the Largest Application Market for SCADA
- Developed Countries Dominate, Developing Markets Offer Opportunities for Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With Automation Being the Most Logical Choice for Process Improvements, Adoption of SCADA Systems Poised to Rise
- Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in SCADA as a Tool to Enable Automation: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management
- Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA
- Focus on Urban Infrastructure Development Projects Supports Growth of SCADA Market
- Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- SCADA Technology Playing a Critical Part in Enabling Industry 4.0
- 5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart Factories
- Need for SCADA Grows with Increased Adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence
- SCADA Systems Need to Evolve to Tap IIoT Opportunity
- Deployment of WSNs Boosts the Performance & Flexibility of SCADA
- With Mobility Gaining Prominence in Industrial Automation & Process Control, Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology
- Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities for Mobile SCADA: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2024
- IP SCADA Systems Raises Risk of Security Attacks
- New Developments in Wireless SCADA
- Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains
- Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service
- Big Data Analytics Improve Efficiency of SCADA Systems
- Increasing Integration of SCADA with Corporate IT Systems
- Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
- RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
- Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs
- Market Benefits from Technological Advancements in SCADA Systems
- As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure, Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight
- SCADA Becomes Vital to Distribution, Transmission & Generation Assets in the Power Sector
- Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for SCADA in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030
- SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants
- SCADA: Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making
- Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Rising Interest in Automation Solutions Spurs Growth Potential of SCADA Technology in Oil & Gas Industry
- As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, SCADA Systems Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2024
- Trend towards Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand
- SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector
- SCADA Systems Remain Indispensable Technology for Solar Operators
