Data Center Interconnect Strategic Business Research Report 2023-2030: Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions

The global market for Data Center Interconnect is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$28.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the DCI market is driven by several factors. Foremost among these is the exponential increase in data traffic due to the proliferation of cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT applications. The rapid adoption of 5G technology also contributes significantly, as it generates substantial data volumes requiring efficient transport between data centers. Furthermore, the rise in data sovereignty regulations necessitates local data storage and processing, thus increasing the need for interconnected regional data centers.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, which require robust DCI solutions to manage data flows seamlessly across different cloud environments. Additionally, advancements in optical transport technologies, such as coherent optics and advanced modulation formats, are enhancing the capacity and reach of DCI solutions, making them more cost-effective and accessible.

These trends collectively propel the expansion of the DCI market, as organizations seek to build resilient, high-performance, and scalable data center infrastructures to support their evolving digital requirements.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity Application segment, which is expected to reach US$13.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.2%. The Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters Application segment is also set to grow at 15.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.4% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

As the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy, Data Centers Provide the Foundation for the Growth for Data Center Interconnect Market

Here's Why Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

The Cloud is the Biggest Driver of Data Centers

Global Economic Update

An Introduction to Data Center Interconnect

Interconnection Types

Characteristics of DCI

Essential Requirements of DCI

Key Benefits of DCI

Factors to Consider While Selecting DCI Providers

Interconnect, Direct Connect, and Cross Connect in Data Center: A Comparison

Global Market Outlook

Segment Analysis

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High Growth

Competition

Data Center Interconnect - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions

How Digital Transformation Benefits From Data Centers: A Quick Recap

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for All IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Importance of the Internet Reaches New Peaks Amidst the Pandemic: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for H1 2020

Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen Scope and Span of DCI Market

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth

Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2019 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in Data Center Interconnects Market: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Zetabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

Growing Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity: Data Stored in Exabytes for the Years 2015 through 2021

Rise in Cloud-based Services to Spur Need for Cloud DCI

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Opportunities for the Market

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Scaling of Optical Interconnects in Hyperscale Data Center Networks

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, DCI Solutions to Boost Market

Growing Need for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Spurs Market Growth

DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI

Virtual Interconnection Emerges for Cutting Edge Data Centers

Optical Interconnects to Address Challenges Facing Data Centers

Demand Rises for Flexible Data Center Interconnect

Challenges Confronting DCI Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 55 Featured):

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Equinix, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Nokia Oyj

