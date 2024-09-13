Data Center Support Infrastructure Strategic Business Research Report 2023-2030: AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Support Infrastructure is estimated at US$78.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$139.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the data center support infrastructure market is driven by several factors, including the exponential increase in data usage and storage needs, the global expansion of cloud computing, and stringent regulatory standards requiring robust data security and uptime. As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on digital services, the demand for data centers and consequently for reliable support infrastructure surges. Cloud service providers and enterprises are continuously expanding their data center capabilities to handle larger workloads and provide faster, more secure services, fueling investments in advanced infrastructure solutions.



Consumer behavior, particularly the expectation for 24/7 availability and rapid access to online services, places additional pressure on data centers to maintain high performance and reliability standards. Furthermore, regulations regarding data protection and energy efficiency mandate the implementation of high-quality support systems. These factors collectively drive the need for innovative, efficient, and secure data center support infrastructure, ensuring its market continues to thrive in the face of growing digitalization.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Power System segment, which is expected to reach US$59.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.7%. The Cooling System segment is also set to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $38.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.4% CAGR to reach $7.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., ABB Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $78.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $139.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

Data Center Support Infrastructure: Current Prospects and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2024

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2024

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2024

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Structure for 2024

Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue Growth

Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments

Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security

Number of Data Breaches in the US for the Years 2015-2024

Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review

Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data Center Security Solutions

Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major Revenue Contributors

Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation

Identification of Underutilized Servers

Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data Centers Widen Business Prospects

High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data Centers

Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2024

Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale Requirements

AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 39 Featured)

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Danfoss A/S

Black Box Corporation

APC by Schneider Electric

ATEN International Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Adder Technology Ltd.

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Asetek A/S

Aspen Systems Inc.

