Surfing Strategic Business Report 2024: Health + Wellness + Surf Wear + Surfing = The New Mantra for Success - Global Market Forecast to 2030

The global market for Surfing is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the surfing market is driven by several factors, including the increasing popularity of water sports, advancements in surfing technology, and the expansion of surf tourism. The rising interest in outdoor and adventure sports has boosted the demand for surfing equipment and apparel, attracting new participants to the sport.

Technological advancements in surfboard design and manufacturing have improved the accessibility and performance of surfing gear, making it easier for beginners to learn and for experienced surfers to push their limits. The growth of surf tourism, driven by the appeal of iconic surf destinations and the rise of surf schools and camps, has further contributed to the market`s expansion. Additionally, the influence of surfing culture in media, fashion, and lifestyle has enhanced its visibility and appeal, attracting a broader audience to the sport.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2023

Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to Drive Long-term Growth

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing Industry

Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Electric Fin Surfboards

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming

Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment

Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion

Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear

Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains

Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market Growth

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market

