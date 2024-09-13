Data Center Networking Industry Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $37.1 Billion by 2030 - Growing Focus on Network Automation Drives Adoption of Intelligent Networking Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Networking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Networking is estimated at US$26.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$37.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several factors drive the growth of data center networking solutions. The increasing use of data-intensive applications such as big data analytics, AI, and IoT necessitates robust and scalable networking infrastructure for rapid data transmission. The adoption of multi-cloud environments requires sophisticated networking solutions to manage and route traffic efficiently across different platforms. The growth of edge computing, which processes data near the source of data generation, impacts data center networking by necessitating more distributed and dynamically managed network resources.

Regulatory and compliance requirements drive the adoption of secure and compliant networking solutions to ensure data integrity and confidentiality. The demand for higher energy efficiency pushes data centers to adopt greener technologies that optimize power usage without compromising performance. Advancements in network virtualization and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) offer more flexibility and control over data flows, driving their adoption in modern data centers.

Increasing cybersecurity threats necessitate advanced network security solutions, while consumer demand for uninterrupted services influences the adoption of redundant and fault-tolerant network designs. These factors illustrate the complex interaction between technological innovation, regulatory changes, and consumer expectations, shaping the future of data center networking solutions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Data Center Networking Solution segment, which is expected to reach US$21.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.1%. The Data Center Networking Service segment is also set to grow at 10.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $10.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., AT&T, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Data Center Networking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Propels Growth in Data Center Networking

Evolution of 5G Networks Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Networking Solutions

Increasing Data Traffic Drives Demand for Advanced Data Center Networking Equipment

Adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Strengthens Business Case for Agile Networks

Cloud Computing Trends Spur Growth in Data Center Networking Market

Emergence of Edge Computing Generates Demand for Robust Networking Infrastructure

Advances in Network Virtualization Technologies Propel Market Expansion

Growing Focus on Network Automation Drives Adoption of Intelligent Networking Solutions

Hybrid Cloud Environments Strengthen Business Case for Integrated Networking Solutions

Increasing Use of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Demand for Adaptive Networks

Focus on Reducing Latency Accelerates Adoption of High-Performance Networking Solutions

Expansion of Data Centers in Emerging Markets Generates Networking Opportunities

IoT Proliferation Drives Demand for Scalable Data Center Networking Solutions

Advancements in Fiber Optic Technologies Propel Growth in Networking Market

Rising Importance of Network Security Expands Addressable Market for Secure Networking Solutions

Data Center Consolidation Trends Strengthen Business Case for Efficient Networking

Growth of Multi-Cloud Strategies Drives Demand for Interoperable Networking Solutions

Increasing Digital Transformation Initiatives Sustain Growth in Data Center Networking Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 74 Featured)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google Cloud Platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Telefonica SA

Unisys Corporation

Vmware, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxji39

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment