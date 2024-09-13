Mannequin-Based Simulation Global Strategic Business Report to 2030: Patient Simulators Lead, Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential, Affordability & Rising Implementation to Boost Demand

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mannequin-Based Simulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the mannequin-based simulation market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing complexity of medical procedures and the need for precision and competence have made simulation-based training essential. Secondly, advancements in mannequin technology, including improved realism and interactivity, have enhanced the training experience and outcomes. Thirdly, there is a growing emphasis on patient safety and the reduction of medical errors, which has led to the widespread adoption of simulation training in medical curricula. Lastly, the ongoing shortage of clinical training sites and the need for efficient, scalable training solutions have further propelled the demand for mannequin-based simulation. These factors collectively ensure the continued expansion and innovation within the mannequin-based simulation market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Patient Simulators segment, which is expected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.4%. The Other Product Types segment is also set to grow at 16.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $892.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.9% CAGR to reach $347.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Moog, Inc., Laerdal Medical AS, Ambu A/S, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

COVID-19 Impact on Mannequin-Based Simulation

Mannequin - A Prelude

Simulation Based Education

Nursing Education Embraces Simulation-based Learning in a Major Way

Mannequin-based Simulation: An Integral Part of Medical Simulation Market

Global Mannequin-based Simulation Market Set to Witness Significant Growth

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Patient Safety

Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation

Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction

Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation

Affordability & Rising Implementation to Boost Demand

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin-based Simulation

Patient Simulators Lead the Mannequin-based Simulation Market

Competition

Mannequin-Based Simulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Surgeries Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

Rise in Number of Surgeries & Shortage of Surgeons Drive Use of Mannequin-based Simulation for Surgeon Education and Training

Surgical Backlog & Surgeon Shortages: A Harrowing Situation

Cancer Surgery Demand Surges Amid Surgeon Shortage

Mannequin-based Simulation to the Rescue

As the Number of Surgeries Performed Globally Increase, the Need for Well Trained Surgeons Becomes Acute, Strengthening the Business Case for Mannequin-based Simulation

Virtual Simulation and High-Fidelity Mannequin Simulation for Recognizing Critical Events

High-fidelity Mannequins

Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools

Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation

Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology

Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training

Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training

Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance

Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery

Surgical Simulation Gets Notable Makeover with Influx of Innovative Approaches

Surgical Simulation: The History & Evolution

Existing Surgical Simulation Models

Continuing Advances Pave Way for Versatile & Realistic Surgical Simulators

Innovations Set to Take Surgical Simulation to Next Level

Select Innovations

Learning Theories Guiding Development of Simulation-based Education

Areas where Under Graduate Nursing Education Simulation is Most Used

Virtual Simulations for UG Nursing Programs

