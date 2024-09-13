Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Business Report 2023-2030: Congenital Deafness & Hearing Impairment in Newborns Drives Demand, Expenditure in Emerging Markets Bolsters Device Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices is estimated at US$39.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$49.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the neonatal hearing screening market is driven by several factors including technological advancements, such as the integration of devices with telehealth services, which expand reach to underserved areas. Additionally, enhancements in sensor technology improve the accuracy and reliability of screenings, increasing their adoption. Portable and user-friendly designs of the devices promote their use not only in hospitals but also in community centers and at home, broadening the scope of early detection.
Furthermore, increased consumer awareness, backed by educational campaigns and regulatory support, encourages more widespread and routine use. Collaboration between device manufacturers and healthcare professionals continues to refine the devices, making them more adaptable and effective in clinical environments. Economic incentives for hospitals to adopt these screening protocols ensure a broader implementation, contributing to the overall growth and development of this essential healthcare technology.
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$22.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Otoacoustic Emission (OAE) Systems segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $10.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Draeger India Private Limited, Echodia S.A.S, Grason-Stadler, Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Need to Identify Congenital Deafness & Hearing Impairment in Newborns Drives Demand
- Technological Advancements in Screening Devices Enhance Detection Accuracy
- Smartphone-Based Hearing Test for Infants Ignites Interest in the Market
- Growing Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Markets Bolsters Device Adoption
- Development of Low-cost Earbuds Makes Newborn Hearing Screening Accessible
- Telemedicine for Audiology Screening of Infants Rises in Popularity
- Economic Burden of Undiagnosed Hearing Loss Supports Case for Early Screening
- Adoption of Newborn Hearing Screening in Private Healthcare Sectors
- Growing Number of Births in Medical Facilities Increases Market Coverage
- Draeger India Private Limited
- Echodia S.A.S
- Grason-Stadler, Inc.
- Guangzhou Melison Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
- iClear Healthcare
- Intelligent Hearing Systems Corp.
- Interacoustics A/S
- MAICO Diagnostics GmbH
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Neurosoft
- Otodynamics Ltd
- Path Medical GmbH
- Pilot Blankenfelde medizinisch elektronische Gerate GmbH
- Sohum Innovation Lab
- Vivosonic Inc.
