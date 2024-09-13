Laureate Education Announces New $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the “Company”) announced that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock. The Company intends to finance the repurchases with free cash flow, excess cash and liquidity on-hand, including available capacity under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company has completed the $100 million repurchase program that had previously been announced in February 2024. After giving effect to this new authorization, the Company will have returned nearly $3 billion of capital to shareholders since the beginning of 2019 through a combination of share repurchases, cash distributions and cash dividends.



The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Repurchases may be effectuated pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. The Company’s board will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements which contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. In particular, statements regarding the impact of the forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed and to be filed with the SEC and other filings made with the SEC.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling approximately 450,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

