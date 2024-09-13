Isostatic Pressing Market Assessment and Forecast, 2029: A $9.9 Billion Industry - Growing Adoption of HIP in the Aerospace Industry Presents Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isostatic Pressing Market by Offering (System, Services), Type (Hot and Cold), HIP Capacity (Small, Medium, & Large), CIP Process (Wet & Dry), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Precision Machine Manufacturing) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global isostatic pressing market is expected to increase from USD 7.6 billion in 2024 to USD 9.9 billion by 2029, at a 5.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2029.

Several major reasons drive the isostatic pressing market, including technological advancements that boost efficiency and the growing need for high-performance materials in various industries, The medical sector's need for biocompatible and high-density implants, such as hip and knee replacements, Advances in automation and real-time process monitoring improve the efficiency and consistency of isostatic pressing.







HIP services segment is expected to dominate the isostatic pressing market throughout the forecast period



The Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) services segment is likely to lead the isostatic pressing market due to its diverse applications in industries such as aerospace, defense, medical, and automotive, which require high-performance, dependable components. HIP's ability to improve the characteristics of 3D-printed items while eliminating porosity makes it essential for additive manufacturing.

Technological improvements, demanding quality requirements, economic growth, environmental benefits, government assistance, and competitive advantages all contribute to the need for HIP services.



CIP Dry bag pressing segment is expected to grow with significant CAGR during forecast period



The powder metallurgy category is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR in CIP dry bag pressing because to rising demand for advanced materials used in aerospace, defence, automotive, and medical industries. This has been fuelled by new technologies in CIP equipment and advanced processes that require reliability and consistent output, resulting in a greater demand for high-performance components with uniform density and fewer faults.

Furthermore, economic and industrial expansion in emerging nations, sustainability goals, and government support through incentives and R&D expenditures facilitate the acceptance and spread of CIP dry bag pressing technology.



The US in holds the largest market share of isostatic market in 2023



North America comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico. Of these, the US captures the maximum market share of North America. The US is expected to contribute significantly to market growth due to the enhanced adoption of technology and product development. Being a global leader in innovation, particularly in precision engineering and manufacturing, the isostatic pressing market of the United States is on a surge. This then becomes a package including precision, efficiency, and integration capabilities.

The application of isostatic pressing in the United States is also quite extensive in the aerospace and defense industries for the production of various high-performance parts and components, from turbine blades to structural parts and other important hardware. Moreover, the state-of-the-art health sector in the US places great demands on the quality of materials to be used for medical implants and devices, hence increasing the demand for isostatic pressing services in ensuring that defect-free, quality components are produced.



The growth of the market in US is also attributed to presence of prominent market players such as Kennametal, Inc. (US), American Isostatic Presses, Inc (US), EPSI (US), Pressure Technology, Inc. (US).

The report segments the isostatic pressing market by Offering, Type, capacity, process type, End-use Industry and Region. The report also comprehensively reviews drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.

Major players in the isostatic pressing market include KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan), Bodycote (UK), Kennametal, Inc. (US), Nikkiso., Ltd. (Japan), DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), American Isostatic Presses, Inc (US), EPSI (US), and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Drivers Increased Deployment of HIP Systems to Densify 3D-Printed Parts Rising Demand for HIP Systems to Reduce Product Maintenance Costs and Cycle Time Increasing Emphasis on Integrating HIP with Other Heat-Treatment Processes Growing Technological Advancement in Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP)

Restraints High Initial Investment

Opportunities Growing Adoption of HIP in Aerospace Industry Rising Demand for Low-Cost Titanium and Alloys from Automakers

Challenges Complex Setup and Operation in Isostatic Pressing Limitations Associated with Isostatic Pressing Tools



Key Technologies Material Handling Technology High-Pressure Torsion (HPT) Hydrostatic Isostatic Pressing

Complementary Technologies Pneumatic Isostatic Pressing (PIP) Pressure Control System Electro-Hydraulic Isostatic Pressing (EHIP)

Adjacent Technologies Additive Manufacturing (AM) Robotic Automation



Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Bodycote

Kennametal Inc.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Dorst Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

American Isostatic Presses, Inc.

Epsi

Pressure Technology, Inc.

Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan Co. Ltd.

Fluitron

Aegis Technology

Aubert & Duval

Frey & Co. GmbH

Hiperbaric

Hoganas

Ilshinautoclave Co. Ltd.

Insmart Systems

Isostatic Pressing Services

Kittyhawk

Mtc Powder Solutions

Mti Corporation

Ptc Industries Limited

Quad City Manufacturing Lab (Qcml)

Techform Advanced Casting Technology LLC

Tianjin Pacific Ultra High Voltage Equipment Co. Ltd.

