Europe Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Strategic Partnerships, Product Launches and Innovations, Mergers and Acquisitions, Regulatory Changes - Investment Opportunities to 2029

The embedded finance industry in the region is expected to grow by 10.1% annually to reach US$35.20 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.6% from 2024 to 2029. The region embedded finance revenues will increase from US$35.20 billion in 2024 to reach US$105.82 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.







Embedded finance has seen significant growth in Europe over the past few months, driven by increasing consumer demand for seamless financial services integrated into everyday platforms. This trend is evident across various sectors, including retail and healthcare, as businesses directly leverage technology to offer services like payments, lending, and insurance within their ecosystems.



Looking ahead, the next few months are expected to bring further advancements, particularly in API technology, which will enhance the integration of financial services and expand access to previously underserved markets, thereby solidifying embedded finance as a standard in the financial landscape.



Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

YouLend's Partnership with Booking.com: YouLend has expanded its offerings by partnering with Booking.com to provide financing solutions for hotels, addressing their funding challenges and demonstrating the practical benefits of embedded finance in the hospitality sector.

Flowpay's Seed Funding: The Czech-based embedded finance provider Flowpay raised €2.1 million in March 2024, aiming to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe.

Finmid's Emergence from Stealth: Berlin-based Finmid raised €35 million in April 2024 to broaden its reach and enhance its product offerings, particularly in providing tailored financing solutions for various businesses, including restaurants and retailers.

Automakers Integrating Embedded Insurance: Companies like Ford and Jaguar Land Rover have begun integrating insurance policies directly with vehicle purchases or leases, enhancing customer satisfaction and streamlining the buying process.

Strategic Partnerships

Liberis and Shop Circle Capital: In April 2024, Liberis partnered with e-commerce software provider Shop Circle Capital to deliver financing solutions specifically aimed at merchants in the UK. This collaboration addresses the funding gap faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and aims to enhance their access to necessary financial resources.

Froda and Visma Finance: Also in April 2024, Froda joined forces with Visma Finance to launch a new product focused on invoice loans. This innovative offering allows businesses to automatically pay invoices rather than receiving direct payments, streamlining cash flow management for SMEs.

Amazon and ING: Amazon Germany has established a partnership with ING to offer preapproved loans to its SME sellers through a seller portal. This collaboration utilizes Amazon's data to facilitate quick credit decisions, enhancing the financial support available to sellers on the platform.

Mergers and Acquisitions

UniCredit's Acquisition of Vodeno and Aion Bank: UniCredit signed a €370 million agreement to acquire Vodeno and Aion Bank, integrating their cloud-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. This acquisition aims to enhance UniCredit's capabilities to offer embedded financial solutions across Europe, catering to both financial and non-financial companies.

Ant International Acquires MultiSafepay: Ant International acquired the Amsterdam-based payment service provider MultiSafepay, integrating it into its Antom division. This move is designed to enhance payment solutions for SMEs, providing them with access to a wide array of international payment methods.

ThetaRay Acquires Screena: ThetaRay acquired the European screening company Screena, aiming to bolster its AI-driven solutions for detecting fina

Wolters Kluwer Acquires Isabel Group's Accountancy Portfolio: Wolters Kluwer is set to acquire the accountancy portfolio of Belgian FinTech Isabel Group for €325 million. This acquisition will expand Wolters Kluwer's tax and accounting solutions, enhancing its service offerings in the European market.

Regulatory Changes

EU Open Banking Regulations: The European Union has proposed a regulatory framework comprising three main components: regulations on instant payments, the European Digital Identity Framework, and the next evolution of the core open banking regulation (the Third Payments Services Directive). These regulations aim to facilitate seamless financial transactions and improve digital identity verification, which are crucial for the growth of embedded finance in Europe.

Consumer Duty Regulation in the UK: The UK's Consumer Duty regulation has been highlighted as a significant development. This regulation mandates financial service providers to ensure that consumers understand their products. It emphasizes transparency in pricing and product features, aiming to enhance consumer protection and trust in embedded financial services.

Digital Currency Regulation: Discussions surrounding a potential digital European currency regulation are still in progress. Stakeholders are closely monitoring this development, as it may influence the embedded finance landscape by introducing new digital payment solutions and frameworks for financial transactions.

