Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aviat Networks, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Aviat Networks, Inc. (“Aviat”) common stock (NASDAQ: AVNW).



Aviat is a provider of wireless transport and access solutions.

After the market closed on September 11, 2024, Aviat announced it wouldn’t be able to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024. Aviat identified certain material weaknesses in its preliminary assessment of internal control over financial reporting. In addition, Aviat identified certain errors impacting previously reported financial information for the fiscal years 2024 and 2023. On this news, Aviat’s stock price fell $3.37 per share to $20.99 on September 12, 2024, down 13.8% on very heavy volume.

Investors who lost over $25,000 trading in Aviat common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

