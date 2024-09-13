7MM Migraine Drug Market Forecast and Analysis to 2033: Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Migraine: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the migraine market across the seven major markets (7MM), including the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan, with an Excel-based forecast model extending through 2033.

The migraine market in these regions was valued at $9.2 billion in 2023, with the US accounting for the majority of sales at $7.5 billion (81.5%). The 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) collectively generated $1.5 billion (15.9%) in sales, while Japan had the lowest sales at $241 million (2.6%).

The market includes both acute and preventive treatments, covering widely used triptans, ergot alkaloids, oral preventive therapies like antidepressants, anticonvulsants, beta blockers, and newer CGRP-targeting mAbs or gepants. By 2033, the analyst projects that the market will grow to $16.4 billion in the 7MM, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.



Scope

Overview of migraine, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized migraine therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the migraine therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for migraine treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global migraine therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM migraine therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM migraine therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Migraine: Executive Summary

1.1 Migraine therapeutics market will grow to $16.4 billion.

1.2 Key players will maintain their competitive position.

1.3 Environmental unmet needs remain key challenge in migraine market.

1.4 Lack of novelty in late-stage acute pipeline

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification

3.3 Staging



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities.

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology.

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

4.4.3 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine

4.4.4 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine by frequency

4.4.5 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine by type

4.4.6 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine

4.4.7 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine by frequency

4.4.8 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine by type

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for migraine (2023-33)

4.5.1 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine

4.5.2 Age-specific 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine

4.5.3 Sex-specific 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine

4.5.4 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine by frequency

4.5.5 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine by type

4.5.6 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine

4.5.7 Age-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine.

4.5.8 Sex-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine.

4.5.9 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine by frequency

4.5.10 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine by type

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Access to effective prophylactic treatments

7.3 Treatments for refractory patients`

7.4 Physician education for diagnosis

7.5 Raise awareness of the disease in the general population



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Novel MOAs

8.1.2 Combination therapies

8.1.3 Reformulations

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Study design

8.2.2 Endpoints

8.2.3 Patient recruitment



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

10.2.1 Acute therapies

10.2.2 Preventive therapies



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers



13 Appendix



Companies Featured

GSK

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

OptiNose

Currax Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Almirall

Viatris

Bausch Health Companies

IPI Legacy Liquidation Co

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Upsher-Smith Laboratories

Sandoz

Merck & Co

Mallinckrodt

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly

Amgen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

H. Lundbeck AS

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Axsome Therapeutics

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Klaria Pharma

Ipsen

Allodynic Therapeutics

Auden McKenzie

Lupin

Orion





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aoit3f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.