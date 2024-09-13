2024 Migraine Analysis and Sales Forecasts Across 68 Geographical Markets - Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Migraine: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst estimates that the value of the migraine market in the 7MM in 2023 was $9.2 billion. This market is defined as sales of acute and preventative treatments including widely used triptans and ergot alkaloids used in abortive treatment amongst others as well as oral preventive therapies such as antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and beta blockers and the newer CGRP-targeting mAbs or gepants across the 7MM.



Among these sales, $7.5 billion (81.5%) were generated in the US, with the 5EU representing the next largest region by sales, with an estimated $1.5 billion (15.9%). Japan generated the lowest sales, with an estimated $241 million (2.6%). By the end of the forecast period in 2033, The analyst projects female infertility sales to rise to $16.4 billion in the 7MM, at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.



Across the 68 markets, sales in the Migraine market were $17.19 billion in 2023, growing to $34.27 billion in 2033. The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 53.3% and 47.8% of 68-market sales in 2023 and 2033, respectively.



This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Migraine market through 2033.



Scope

Overview of migraine, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized migraine therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the migraine therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for migraine treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global migraine therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

