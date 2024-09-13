Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that the Company, will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent Seres in a presentation on September 18, 2024 at 3:05 p.m. ET.



A video webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” tab on the “Investors and News” section of Seres’ website. The replay will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a commercial-stage company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through novel live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic. The Company is developing SER-155, designed to prevent gastrointestinal-derived bloodstream infections, enhance epithelial barrier integrity, and induce immune tolerance responses to reduce the incidence of graft-versus-host-disease. The Company is also advancing additional cultivated oral live biotherapeutics for medically vulnerable populations, including those with chronic liver disease, cancer neutropenia, and solid organ transplants. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com .

Investor and Media Contacts:

IR@serestherapeutics.com

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com