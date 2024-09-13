Opportunities in the Global Confectionery Sector 2024 with Ferrero, The Hershey Company, and Nestle Leading

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Confectionery Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global confectionery sector was valued at $196.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $244 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The sector's volume reached 14.6 billion kg in 2023 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 1.5% over 2023-28. In 2023, chocolate was the largest category in terms of value, with a share of 57.7%, followed by sugar confectionery with a 33.9% share.

However, sugar confectionery cornered the largest volume share globally, at 49.2%, followed by chocolate at 46.3%. The top five companies in the global confectionery sector cornered a combined value share of 46.1% in 2023. The sector was led by Mars, which held a value share of 13.9%, followed by Mondelez International, with 11.1%.

Ferrero, The Hershey Company, and Nestle were the other leading companies in the global confectionery sector in 2023. Private labels recorded a value share of 5%.



Scope

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenario in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth factors, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

Change in consumption: Provides an overview of consumption changes in the confectionery sector over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2023-28 and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Key distribution channels: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global confectionery sector in 2023. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, department stores, vending machines, drugstores & pharmacies, and other retail channels.

Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth rate analysis (during 2018-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of confectionery.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the confectionery sector.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Global Overview

Americas Overview

Asia-Pacific Overview

Eastern Europe Overview

Middle East and Africa Overview

Western Europe Overview

Confectionery: Global Challenges

Shift in Food Value Share Patterns

Change in Value Share in the Overall Food Industry, 2023-28

Reasons for Shift in Value Share

Change in Consumption Levels: Americas, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Asia-Pacific, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Eastern Europe, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Middle East and Africa, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Western Europe, 2018-28

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Country Deep Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Outlook

Health & Wellness Analysis

Health & Wellness Analysis - Global & Regional

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Key Brands - Chocolate

Key Brands - Gum

Key Brands - Sugar Confectionery

Market Share of Private Labels

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Region

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Category

Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Appendix

Definitions

About the Analyst

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Mars

Mondelez International

Ferrero

The Hershey Company

Nestle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3aj4j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.