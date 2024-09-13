Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2024-2028: 804 Oil and Gas Production Projects are Expected to Start Operations - 526 New Builds and 278 Project Expansions

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, 804 oil and gas production projects are expected to start operations during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period. Of these, 526 represent new build projects and 278 are expansions of existing projects. Crude oil projects lead global production projects starts, accounting for 57% of the total project starts, or 457 by 2028. Natural gas projects account for the rest with 347 projects.



Scope

Global oil and gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, region, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028

Global oil production projects count by resource type, development stage, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028

Global natural gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028

Key details of major oil and gas production projects that are expected to start operations during the period 2024 to 2028

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook

Key Highlights

Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type

Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region

Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries

02. Oil Production Projects Outlook

Oil Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type

Oil Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region

Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Oil Production Projects

03. Gas Production Projects Outlook

Gas Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type

Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region

Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Gas Production Projects

04. Appendix

