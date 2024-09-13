Saudi Arabia Cities Review 2024: Dammam and Riyadh are the Most Economically Vibrant Cities, Due to Large Populations and High Levels of Consumer Expenditure and Disposable Income

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cities Review" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The City Review report provides localised city information in terms of economy, consumer lifestyles, housing and transport and city environment and offer valuable insights for strategic planning.

Dammam and Riyadh are Saudi Arabia's most economically vibrant cities, due to large populations and high levels of both consumer expenditure and disposable income. Meanwhile, Mecca holds the highest potential for future economic growth in terms of pace of GDP growth.

However, challenges for the country's cities will persist in the near term due to the continuing global economic slowdown. In the longer run, Saudi Arabia's cities are set to face increasing and ageing populations.



Key Topics Covered:



HEADLINES



URBAN CONSUMER

Riyadh remains the most populated city due to economic opportunities and strategic location

High internet connectivity makes cities in Saudi Arabia ready for adopting smart city solutions

CONSUMER FINANCE

Dammam remains the most affluent consumer market in Saudi Arabia

Inflationary pressures in Jeddah translate into rising cost of living

ECONOMY

Riyadh to remain the largest contributor to Saudi Arabia's economy by 2028

Traffic congestion is a growing concern for cities in Saudi Arabia

CITY SCORECARD

City Scorecard by Pillar 2023

POPULATION

City Scorecard in Population Pillar 2023

Population in 2023 and Population Period Growth 2023-2028

Population by Age by City 2023

Average Household Size by City 2023

Population Density and Net Migration 2023

CONSUMER EXPENDITURE

City Scorecard in Consumer Expenditure Pillar 2023

Total Consumer Expenditure in Saudi Arabia by City 2023

Consumer Expenditure per Capita 2023 and Consumer Expenditure Period Growth 2023-2028

City Affordability, Consumer Expenditure on Housing and Transportation 2023

Discretionary vs Necessity Consumer Expenditure 2023

DIGITAL CONSUMER

City Scorecard in Digital Consumer Pillar 2023

Share of Households with Internet and Broadband Internet Access 2023

Possession of Digital Devices by City 2023

INCOME AND WEALTH

City Scorecard in Wealth Pillar 2023

Disposable Income per Capita 2023 and Disposable Income Period Growth 2023-2028

Number of Households by Disposable Income Band 2023

Number of Households with Disposable Income Over USD150,000 2023 and Period Growth 2023-2028

Household Possession of Kitchen Durables by City 2023

Household Possession of Entertainment Electronics by City 2023

Household Possession of Other Durables by City 2023

Number of Passenger Cars and Motorcycles per Household 2023

Possession of Transport Vehicles by City 2023

City Scorecard in Economy Pillar 2023

GDP per Capita in 2023 and Real GDP Growth by City 2023-2028

LABOUR

City Scorecard in Labour Pillar 2023

Economically Active Population in 2023 and Employed Population Period Growth by City 2018-2023

Labour Force Participation Rate and Unemployment by City 2023

Labour Productivity Value 2023 and Productivity Period Growth by City 2018-2023

