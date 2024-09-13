Digital Printing Packaging Market 2024-2030: Thermal Transfer Printing Technology Presents a $26.7 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Printing Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Printing Packaging was estimated at US$37.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$62.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the digital printing packaging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the rise in e-commerce, and changing consumer preferences toward personalized and aesthetically appealing packaging. Digital printing's ability to accommodate short runs economically allows brands to experiment with more eco-friendly materials without the risk of excess inventory, aligning with growing consumer and regulatory demands for sustainability.

Furthermore, the surge in online shopping has increased the need for robust and attractive packaging that can withstand shipping while also enhancing the unboxing experience for consumers. Personalization and customization trends in packaging are another significant driver, as brands seek to engage consumers on a more individual level to foster greater connection and loyalty. These factors, combined with ongoing technological advances in printing capabilities, ensure robust growth and continual evolution in the digital printing packaging sector, shaping the future of how products are presented and experienced by consumers.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Thermal Transfer Printing Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$26.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.7%. The Inkjet Printing Technology segment is also set to grow at 7.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.3% CAGR to reach $15.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $37.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

