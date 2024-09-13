Retail Automation Market Trends and Business Opportunities 2024-2030: Surge in Demand for Automated Inventory Management Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Retail Automation was estimated at US$18.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Retail Automation market is driven by several factors. The increasing need for operational efficiency and cost reduction is a significant driver, as retailers seek to streamline their operations and improve profitability. Technological advancements, particularly in AI, robotics, and IoT, are also propelling market growth by enabling more sophisticated and accessible automation solutions. The growing demand for enhanced customer experiences is further boosting adoption, as retailers look to provide faster, more personalized service through automated systems.

Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of automation, as retailers seek to reduce human contact and improve safety in their stores. These factors, combined with the continuous innovation in automation technology, are driving the sustained growth of the Retail Automation market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Point-of-Sale (PoS) segment, which is expected to reach US$13.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.4%. The Barcode & RFD segment is also set to grow at 8.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $5.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Retail Automation Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Retail Automation Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Retail Automation Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Arkrobot.com, AURES Technologies SA, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured):

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Arkrobot.com

AURES Technologies SA

AWM Smart Shelf

Datalogic SpA

E&K Automation GmbH

Fametech Inc. (Tysso)

First Data Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

GreyOrange

Honeywell International, Inc.

KUKA AG

NCR Corporation

Olea Kiosks Inc.

POS -X

Posiflex Technologies, Inc.

Pricer AB

Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd.

Seepoint Technology LLC.

Simbe Robotics, Inc.

Slabb Inc.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

Wincor Nixdorf

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Retail Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Efficiency and Cost Reduction in Retail Operations Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use of Robotics and AI in Store Operations Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Self-Checkout and Automated Payment Systems Strengthen Market Position

Growing Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience Drives Adoption of Retail Automation

Surge in Demand for Automated Inventory Management Solutions Generates New Opportunities

Development of Smart Shelves and RFID-Enabled Systems Sustains Market Growth

Expanding Applications in Warehouse Automation and Supply Chain Management Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Growth in E-Commerce and Omnichannel Retailing Spurs Demand for Automation

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Delivery and Drone Technology Propels Market Expansion

Surge in Demand for Automated Customer Service Solutions Expands Market Horizons

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Retail Automation in Reducing Labor Costs Drives Market Adoption

Innovations in AI-Driven Chatbots and Virtual Assistants Generate New Market Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlyo1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment