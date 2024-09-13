Food Packaging Market Forecasts Reveal a Robust 5.3% CAGR Growth, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Plastic, Paper Solutions, and Sustainable Packaging Innovations | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food packaging market is on track for significant growth, with an anticipated increase from USD 353.7 billion in 2023 to USD 592.8 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. This represents a notable expansion of 1.7 times the current market value, presenting substantial opportunities for industry stakeholders.



Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

The food packaging industry is experiencing a transformative phase driven by escalating consumer demand for convenience foods, heightened focus on food safety, and advancements in packaging technologies. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global food packaging sector was valued at USD 335.9 billion in 2022. The rising consumption of packaged food products and a growing emphasis on extending the shelf life of perishable goods are key factors propelling this market.

In particular, the dairy products segment continues to thrive, holding a substantial market share of approximately 25.3% in 2022. The increasing global demand for dairy products and the need for efficient packaging solutions are fueling this segment's growth.

Plastic and Paper Packaging Lead the Way

Plastic remains a dominant force in the food packaging industry, capturing around 41.6% of the market. Despite challenges such as stringent regulations in North America and Europe and bans on single-use plastics, the sector is adapting through innovations in bioplastics and post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. Concurrently, paper packaging is gaining traction, particularly in confectionery and bakery products, with expectations for its demand to double in the next five years.

Key Market Insights:

Dairy Products Lead Demand: Dairy products represented approximately 25.3% of the global food packaging market in 2022. The growing consumption of dairy and the need for highly efficient packaging solutions in this sector are key factors contributing to this significant market share. Plastic Dominance: Plastic continues to lead the food packaging market, holding a 41.6% share. This material segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, despite facing challenges from stringent regulations and the rise of alternative materials. Emergence of Sustainable Solutions: The industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable packaging solutions, including bioplastics and paper-based alternatives. The demand for paper packaging, particularly in confectionery and bakery products, is projected to double in the next five years as consumers increasingly seek environmentally friendly options. Technological Advancements: Innovations in smart and intelligent packaging are set to revolutionize the market. Features such as active and intelligent packaging solutions, which include moisture absorbers, antimicrobials, and time-temperature indicators, are enhancing food safety and extending shelf life. Edible Packaging Surge: With growing concerns over packaging waste, edible packaging is emerging as a game-changer. Made from materials like milk protein, edible packaging offers a zero-waste solution, aligning with consumer demand for sustainable practices. Convenience Food Growth: The rise in demand for convenience foods, including ready-to-eat meals, meal kits, and microwaveable containers, is driving the need for innovative packaging solutions. The convenience food sector is experiencing an average growth rate of 32%, with dairy products following at 26%.

Food packaging growth include smart packaging with active features, edible options reducing waste, and rising demand for convenience foods. These innovations are enhancing shelf life and consumer engagement. Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Key Takeaways:

The global food packaging market is valued at USD 353.7 billion in 2023, reflecting its significant scale and scope within the packaging industry.

The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% through 2033, highlighting a robust expansion trajectory over the forecast period.

By 2033, the food packaging market is expected to exceed USD 592.8 billion, indicating substantial growth and an attractive investment landscape.

The collective value share of the top 5 countries in the food packaging market ranges between 25% to 35%, showcasing the concentration of market value in key global players.

India is projected to generate an incremental opportunity worth USD 26.1 billion in the food packaging market by 2033, underlining its high lucrativeness and growth potential within the sector.

With advancements in packaging technologies and rising demand for sustainable and convenience packaging solutions, the market is set to evolve significantly, presenting opportunities for innovation and expansion.

Country-Wise Insights and Their Impact on the Food Packaging Industry:

Country Market Share (2023) Market Share (2033) Key Insights United States 13.4 % 12.4 % Leading the global food packaging market; expected valuation of USD 73.5 billion by 2033. Driven by rising consumption of dairy products and a shift towards fresh and dietary options. China 10.7 % 12.0 % Notable growth expected, with increasing market share; driven by a large and growing consumer base. India 8.6 % 9.2 % Significant incremental opportunity of USD 26.1 billion by 2033; rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, snacks, and bakery products. Strong growth anticipated due to a large food market and increasing food consumption. Germany 12.7 % 18.8 % Expected to see substantial growth in market share; driven by innovation in food packaging and a strong focus on high-barrier solutions. Japan 4.5 % 4.6 % Stable market share with modest growth; steady demand for high-quality and efficient packaging solutions.

Key Companies

Berry Global Group; Tetra Laval International SA; Amcor plc; DS Smith plc; Stora Enso Oyj; Plastipak Packaging Inc.; Crown Holdings Inc.; Graham Packaging Company; Sealed Air Corporation; Westrock Company; Ball Corporation; International Paper Company; Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH; Smurfit Kappa plc; Ardagh Group SA.; UPM-Kymmene Corp; Reynolds Packaging

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-packaging-market

Food Packaging Market by Category:

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

By Packaging:

Flexible Food Packaging Bags & Pouches Films & Wraps Labels Stick Pack & Sachets Others (Tubes, etc)

Rigid Food Packaging Bottles & Jars Boxes & Cartons Cans Trays Cups & Tubs Clamshells Others (Blisters, etc)



By Application:

Ready-to-Eat Meals

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Fresh Produce Products

Meat, Seafood and Poultry

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

Other Food Products



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

Le marché mondial de l'emballage alimentaire est en passe de connaître une croissance significative, avec une augmentation prévue de 353,7 milliards USD en 2023 à 592,8 milliards USD d'ici 2033, ce qui reflète un TCAC robuste de 5,3 % sur la période de prévision. Cela représente une expansion notable de 1,7 fois la valeur actuelle du marché, ce qui présente des opportunités substantielles pour les acteurs du secteur.

Dynamique du marché et moteurs de croissance

L'industrie de l'emballage alimentaire traverse une phase de transformation, motivée par la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des aliments prêts à consommer, l'accent accru mis sur la sécurité alimentaire et les progrès des technologies d'emballage. Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le secteur mondial de l'emballage alimentaire était évalué à 335,9 milliards USD en 2022. La consommation croissante de produits alimentaires emballés et l'importance croissante accordée à la prolongation de la durée de conservation des denrées périssables sont des facteurs clés qui propulsent ce marché.

En particulier, le segment des produits laitiers continue de prospérer, détenant une part de marché substantielle d'environ 25,3 % en 2022. La demande mondiale croissante de produits laitiers et le besoin de solutions d'emballage efficaces alimentent la croissance de ce segment.

Les emballages en plastique et en papier ouvrent la voie

Le plastique reste une force dominante dans l’industrie de l’emballage alimentaire, captant environ 41,6 % du marché. Malgré des défis tels que les réglementations strictes en Amérique du Nord et en Europe et l’interdiction des plastiques à usage unique, le secteur s’adapte grâce à des innovations dans les bioplastiques et les matériaux recyclés post-consommation (PCR). Parallèlement, les emballages en papier gagnent du terrain, en particulier dans les produits de confiserie et de boulangerie, et l’on s’attend à ce que leur demande double au cours des cinq prochaines années.

Informations clés sur le marché :

Les produits laitiers en tête de la demande : Les produits laitiers représentaient environ 25,3 % du marché mondial de l'emballage alimentaire en 2022. La consommation croissante de produits laitiers et le besoin de solutions d'emballage hautement efficaces dans ce secteur sont des facteurs clés contribuant à cette part de marché importante. Domination du plastique : le plastique continue de dominer le marché de l'emballage alimentaire, avec une part de 41,6 %. Ce segment de matériaux devrait croître à un TCAC de 5,1 % au cours de la période de prévision, malgré les défis posés par les réglementations strictes et l'essor des matériaux alternatifs. Émergence de solutions durables : l’industrie assiste à une évolution vers des solutions d’emballage durables, notamment les bioplastiques et les alternatives à base de papier. La demande d’emballages en papier, notamment dans les produits de confiserie et de boulangerie, devrait doubler au cours des cinq prochaines années, car les consommateurs recherchent de plus en plus des options respectueuses de l’environnement. Progrès technologiques : les innovations en matière d'emballages intelligents sont sur le point de révolutionner le marché. Des fonctionnalités telles que les solutions d'emballage actives et intelligentes, qui incluent des absorbeurs d'humidité, des antimicrobiens et des indicateurs de temps et de température, améliorent la sécurité alimentaire et prolongent la durée de conservation. L'emballage alimentaire fait fureur : les préoccupations concernant les déchets d'emballage étant de plus en plus nombreuses, l'emballage alimentaire est en train de changer la donne. Fabriqués à partir de matériaux tels que les protéines de lait, les emballages comestibles offrent une solution zéro déchet, répondant à la demande des consommateurs en matière de pratiques durables. Croissance des aliments prêts à consommer : La hausse de la demande en aliments prêts à consommer, notamment en plats préparés, en kits repas et en contenants micro-ondables, entraîne un besoin de solutions d'emballage innovantes. Le secteur des aliments prêts à consommer connaît un taux de croissance moyen de 32 %, suivi des produits laitiers avec 26 %.

La croissance des emballages alimentaires comprend des emballages intelligents dotés de fonctionnalités actives, des options comestibles réduisant les déchets et une demande croissante d'aliments prêts à consommer. Ces innovations améliorent la durée de conservation et l'engagement des consommateurs. Selon Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Principaux points à retenir :

Le marché mondial de l’emballage alimentaire est évalué à 353,7 milliards USD en 2023, ce qui reflète son ampleur et sa portée importantes au sein de l’industrie de l’emballage.

Le marché devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 5,3 % jusqu'en 2033, mettant en évidence une trajectoire d'expansion robuste au cours de la période de prévision.

D’ici 2033, le marché de l’emballage alimentaire devrait dépasser 592,8 milliards USD, ce qui indique une croissance substantielle et un paysage d’investissement attrayant.

La part de valeur collective des 5 premiers pays sur le marché de l’emballage alimentaire varie entre 25 % et 35 %, ce qui démontre la concentration de la valeur du marché dans les principaux acteurs mondiaux.

L'Inde devrait générer une opportunité supplémentaire d'une valeur de 26,1 milliards USD sur le marché de l'emballage alimentaire d'ici 2033, soulignant son potentiel de forte lucrativité et de croissance au sein du secteur.

Avec les progrès des technologies d’emballage et la demande croissante de solutions d’emballage durables et pratiques, le marché est appelé à évoluer considérablement, offrant des opportunités d’innovation et d’expansion.

Entreprises clés

Groupe Berry Global ; Tetra Laval International SA ; Amcor plc ; DS Smith plc ; Stora Enso Oyj ; Plastipak Packaging Inc. ; Crown Holdings Inc. ; Graham Packaging Company ; Sealed Air Corporation ; Westrock Company ; Ball Corporation ; International Paper Company ; Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH ; Smurfit Kappa plc ; Ardagh Group SA. ; UPM-Kymmene Corp ; Reynolds Packaging

Marché de l'emballage alimentaire par catégorie :

Par matériau :

Plastique

Papier

Métal

Verre

Par emballage :

Emballage alimentaire flexible Sacs et pochettes Films et emballages Étiquettes Sachets et sticks Autres (Tubes, etc.)

Emballage alimentaire rigide Bouteilles et bocaux Boîtes et cartons Canettes Plateaux Tasses et pots Coquilles Autres (ampoules, etc.)



Par application :

Plats prêts à manger

Produits laitiers

Produits de boulangerie et de confiserie

Produits frais

Viandes, fruits de mer et volailles

Sauces, vinaigrettes et condiments

Autres produits alimentaires



Par région :

Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud et Pacifique

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie centrale

Russie et Biélorussie

Pays des Balkans et de la Baltique

Moyen-Orient et Afrique

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

