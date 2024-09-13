Injectable Drugs Delivery Market Report 2024: Increasing Use of Injectable Delivery Systems in Vaccinations Generates Demand in Preventive Healthcare - A $2 Trillion Market by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drugs Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Injectable Drugs Delivery was estimated at US$1 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The development of advanced injection technologies, such as auto-injectors and pen injectors, has greatly enhanced patient compliance and safety, making it easier for patients to self-administer medications accurately and painlessly.





The field of injectable drug delivery is being transformed by technological advancements that aim to improve the safety, efficacy, and comfort of drug administration. Innovations include the development of needle-free injection systems, which use high-pressure jets to deliver drugs through the skin without the use of needles, reducing pain and the risk of needle-stick injuries.

Smart injectors that provide feedback on dosage and injection technique are also gaining popularity, ensuring that patients administer their medications correctly. Additionally, sustained-release formulations are being developed to reduce the frequency of injections needed, enhancing convenience for patients with chronic conditions.

What Challenges and Opportunities Are Associated with Injectable Drug Delivery?



Injectable drug delivery systems face challenges such as the need for precise dosing and the risk of infections at the injection site. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation. For example, the development of more sophisticated dosing technologies and better antiseptic measures can mitigate these risks.

Additionally, there is a growing need for biodegradable and biocompatible materials in drug delivery systems to minimize adverse reactions and enhance patient safety. The increasing demand for personalized medicine and targeted drug delivery systems also provides significant opportunities for growth in this sector.

The Growth in the Injectable Drugs Delivery Market Is Driven by Several Factors.



The growth in the injectable drugs delivery market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, which require regular, precise dosing of medication. The rising demand for biologics and their compatibility with injectable delivery systems also significantly contributes to market growth. Technological advancements that enhance patient compliance and reduce adverse effects are key growth drivers.

Additionally, the growing focus on personalized medicine and the development of targeted delivery systems that improve therapeutic outcomes are major factors supporting the expansion of this market. Economic trends, such as increasing healthcare spending and the expansion of healthcare facilities worldwide, further drive the demand for advanced injectable drug delivery solutions. Collectively, these factors underscore the dynamic growth prospects of the injectable drugs delivery market, reflecting its essential role in modern healthcare.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.8%. The Formulations segment is also set to grow at 11.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $285.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $305.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Injectable Drugs Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Elcam Medical

Eli Lilly

Gerresheimer

INJEX Pharma

Novartis International

Novo Nordisk

Schott

Terumo Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

West Pharmaceutical Services

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Growth in Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Advancements in Biologic Drugs Propel Demand for Specialized Injectable Delivery Systems

Growing Focus on Patient Compliance and Convenience Drives Innovation in Auto-Injectors and Pen Devices

Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies Strengthens Business Case for Injectable Drug Delivery

The Role of Injectable Delivery in Enhancing Bioavailability of Complex Drugs Fuels Market Growth

Growing Adoption of Injectable Drug Delivery in Oncology Expands Market Potential

Increasing Use of Injectable Delivery Systems in Vaccinations Generates Demand in Preventive Healthcare

Rising Incidence of Diabetes Drives Adoption of Insulin Pens and Other Injectable Devices

The Impact of Technological Innovations in Prefilled Syringes and Cartridges on the Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Focus on Reducing Injection Pain and Improving User Experience Drives Development of Needle-Free Injectors

Growing Investments in Biopharmaceuticals Expand Market for Injectable Drug Delivery Systems

Growing Trend of Personalized Medicine Sustains Market Growth for Customized Injectable Delivery Systems

