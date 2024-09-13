Saudi Arabia Cheese Market Report 2024: Latest Retail Sales Data 2019-2023 and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheese in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cheese market in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to see an improved performance in total volume terms in 2024. This positive trend will be supported by easing inflation and a rise in the employment rate, which are expected to boost household spending power. The expanding expatriate population in the Kingdom and the rising influence of Western culture have also significantly contributed to this growth.
The Cheese in Saudi Arabia report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth.
How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.
Product coverage: Hard Cheese, Processed Cheese excl Spreadable, Soft Cheese, Spreadable Cheese.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Cheese market sees healthy growth
- Shift towards healthier cheese types
- Soft cheese grows in popularity
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Foodservice will lead cheese recovery
- Shift towards, healthier and more premium products
- Private label is expected to grow
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Spreadable Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Soft Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Hard Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
DAIRY PRODUCTS AND ALTERNATIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Dairy products and alternatives in 2024: The big picture
- Key trends in 2024
- Competitive landscape
- Channel developments
- What next for dairy products and alternatives?
MARKET DATA
- Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2021-2024
- Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Distribution of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykolic
