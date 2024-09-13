Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.
According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.
The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|No. of shares purchased back
|Average transaction price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated latest announcement
|16,100
|291.31
|4,690,033.00
|06 September 2024
|1,600
|294.50
|471,200.00
|09 September 2024
|1,700
|298.00
|506,600.00
|10 September 2024
|1,400
|310.00
|434,000.00
|11 September 2024
|1,700
|310.00
|527,000.00
|12 September 2024
|1,600
|318.00
|508,800.00
|Accumulated this week
|8,000
|305.95
|2,447,600.00
|Accumulated under the program
|24,100
|296.17
|7,137,633.00
As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 401,661 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.2 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.
