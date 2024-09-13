Budget Hotels in the UK Industry Research Report 2024: Financial Difficulties Encourage Britons to Trade Down to UK Budget Hotels

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Budget Hotels in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Budget Hotels recorded good demand before COVID-19 as tourism levels were solid and many consumers sought better value for money. The fall in the pound's value following the Brexit vote expanded international tourist numbers, making domestic holidays cheaper for overseas visitors and holidays abroad more expensive for domestic consumers. This pushed up occupancy and room yield levels.
The staycation trend, intensified by COVID-19 restrictions on international travel, has boosted demand for budget hotels in recent years. This industry is comprised of establishments that provide short-term, budget-priced accommodation to UK residents and international guests.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Whitbread plc
- Travelodge Hotels Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fi43l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.