Construction Materials Global Industry Guide 2024: A $1.02 Trillion Market in 2023 - Value and Forecast to 2028

The global construction materials market recorded revenues of $1.02 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Construction Materials industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The construction materials market consists of cement, aggregates, and bricks.

Cement segment includes hydraulic cement (e.g. Portland cement), but excludes solid concrete. The aggregates segment includes sand, gravel and crushed rocks and stones used in construction, but excludes industrial sand (used in glass making etc.) and similar materials. Bricks segment covers building blocks and pipes made from fired clay or concrete. Other finished or semi-finished building materials and components are excluded from the scope.

Market value refers to consumption of construction materials within the specified geography, whether produced domestically or imported. The market has been valued at manufacturers selling price (MSP).

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The aggregates segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $384 billion, equivalent to 37.3% of the market's overall value.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest market accounting for a share of 81.6% in the global construction materials market, followed by North America and Europe, holding a share of 8.2% and 4.8%.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Construction Materials

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



Companies Featured

Ambuja Cements Limited

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd

BBMG Corp

Boral Ltd

Breedon Group PLC

Brickworks Ltd

Buzzi SpA

Cementir Holding NV

CEMEX, SAB de CV

China National Building Material Co Ltd

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

CRH plc

GCC SAB de CV

Heidelberg Materials AG

Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd

Holcim Limited

Holcim Ltd

Huaxin Cement Co Ltd

Intercement Brasil SA

Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation (Ube-Mitsubishi Cement Corporation)

Knauf Group

Martin Marietta Materials Inc

PPC Ltd

Sephaku Holdings Ltd

Shree Cement Ltd

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd

Taiheiyo Cement Corp

UltraTech Cement Ltd

Vicat SA

Votorantim SA

Vulcan Materials Company

