American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at the Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness 2024 Annual Conference

Arlington, Va., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2024 Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) conference. The conference will be held September 18-21, 2024, at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore, Md.

This year’s conference theme is “Navigating the Future of Education Research: Impact Evaluation in a Transforming Landscape,” and will bring together education researchers, policy leaders and professionals from around the country. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including equitable opportunities for student learning; support for multilingual learners; teacher shortages in special education; developing social and emotional measures of well-being; and knowledge translation.

AIR is also a 2024 Institutional Member and Platinum Conference Sponsor and will have a booth available in the Exhibitor Hall and the Career and Opportunities Forum, for those wanting to learn more about its research and career opportunities. As a cosponsor of the Women in Quantitative Methods Meeting & Reception on Friday, September 20, several AIR staff will share their experiences developing, studying, and implementing advanced quantitative methods in the field of education research.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in Eastern Daylight Time). Learn more about all conference presentations and activities on the conference website.



Wednesday, September 18

2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Symposium: 1H. Leveraging Large Administrative Data for Special Education Policy Analysis: Recent Contributions and Future Directions Symposium

Location: Laurel AB, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

AIR Discussant: Sana Fatima

Paper Presentation: Studying Special Educator Attrition and Student Outcomes with Administrative Data

AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gilmour and Roddy Theobald

2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Paper: 1C. Bridging Educational Gaps: Evidence-based Strategies for a Global Context

Location: Galena 4, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: Can Education Programs Sustain Positive Impacts after COVID-19? Experimental Evidence from a Technology-aided Instruction Program in Zambia

AIR Presenters/Authors: Thomas de Hoop, Garima Siwach, Hannah Ring, Paula Dias, Adam Taube, and Torben Behmer

3:45 – 5:15 p.m.

Symposium: 2A. Positioning Multilingual Learners for Success: Four Quasi-Experimental Studies of State Policies

Location: Harborside E, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

AIR Discussant: Angela Johnson

Paper: 2D. Improving Postsecondary STEM Success

Location: Laurel CD, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

AIR Chair: Preeya Mbekeani

Paper: 2G. Teacher Turnover: Addressing Challenges in Special Education

Location: Laurel AB, Baltimore Marriot Waterfront

Paper Presentation: The Impact of a $10,000 Bonus on Special Education Teacher Shortages in Hawai‘i

AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gilmour, Lisa Lachlan, and Roddy Theobald

Thursday, September 19

9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Moderated Discussion: 3I. Common Measurement That Can Be Used for Both Research and Practice

Location: Harborside C, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

AIR Panelists: Laura Hamilton and Sam Rikoon

12:30 – 2:00 p.m.

Paper: 5H. Special Education Effectiveness: Policy Contexts and Intervention Outcomes

Location: Harborside D, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

AIR Chair: Allison Gilmour

Paper Presentation: Funding Follows Students: Impact of the Fair Student Funding Reform on Education Outcomes for Students with Disabilities

AIR Presenter/Author: Sana Fatima

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Paper: 6A. Empowering English Learners: Strategies for Academic Success

Location: Kent AB, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: AVID Excel and Long-Term English Learners' Academic Outcomes

AIR Presenter/Author: Angela Johnson

Paper: 6D. Strategies for Improving College Enrollment: Insights from Access Programs and Interventions

Location: Galena 4, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: Text4College: Impacts of a Text Message Intervention on Community College Enrollment and Persistence

AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina LiCalsi, Elisabeth (Lyzz) Davis, Jill Bowdon, and Alberto Guzman-Alvarez

Moderated Discussion: 6H. Communicating Evidence Synthesis Findings to Non-Research Audiences: What do we know? Where do we go from here?

Location: Harborside A, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

AIR Panelist: Sarah Peko-Spicer

Friday, September 20

9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Paper: 7I. Enhancing Educator Development: Funding, Choice, and Capacity Building

Location: Laurel AB, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: The Development of a Social-Emotional Competence and Well-Being Measure for Educators

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jingtong Pan, Kimberly Kendziora, Christina LiCalsi, Karthik Ramesh, and George Stifel

Paper Presentation: What Happens When Teachers Have Choice in Their Professional Learning? A Randomized Field Trial of the MiPlan Voucher Program

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rachel Garrett, Dioni Garcia-Piriz, Max Pardo, Audrey Altieri, Adrian Duran, Brad Salvato, and Shuqiong Lin

1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

In-the-Pipeline Poster: 8A. Academic Learning in Education Settings

Location: Harborside Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Poster: An Efficacy Study of the Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes Complete Reading Intervention for Upper Elementary Students

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jill Bowdon, Anja Kurki, Billie Day, Daniel Hubbard, and Lily Tahmassebi

In-the-Pipeline Poster: 8E. Postsecondary Education

Location: Harborside Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Poster: Piloting Intelligent Tutoring Systems to Scale Up Sectoral Training Programs and Improving Learners’ Career Outcomes

AIR Presenters/Authors: Cecilia Xuning Zhang and Whitney Cade

In-the-Pipeline Poster: 8H. Special Education

Location: Harborside Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Poster: The Efficacy of Super Solvers PALS: An Inclusive Fourth-Grade Fraction Intervention

AIR Presenter/Author: Lynn Fuchs

In-the-Pipeline Poster: 8J. Use of Research Evidence Across Settings

Location: Harborside Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Poster: The Impact of Open Science Policy of Study Quality

AIR Presenters/Authors: Claire Chuter and Joshua Polanin

2:15 – 3:45 p.m.

Special Session: 9H. Critical Quantitative Approaches for Anti-Racist Transformation in Education

Location: Harborside A, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: Taking Space for Anti-Racist Research: Learnings from the Margins of Educational Effectiveness

AIR Presenter/Author: Sarah Peko-Spicer

Paper: 9B. Equity and Impact in Postsecondary Education: Funding, Services, and Student Decisions

Location: Harborside B, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: Determining Equitable Funding Levels for Texas Community Colleges

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin and Drew Atchison

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Special Session: Women in Quantitative Methods Meeting & Reception

Location: Harborside C & Foyer, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

AIR Participant: Terris Ross



Saturday, September 21

8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Symposium: 11E. School Climate During and After the COVID-19 Pandemic

Location: Galena 4, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: Understanding Changes (or Lack Thereof) in Students’ Reported Conditions for Learning after the COVID Pandemic in Cleveland Metropolitan School District

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lisa Merrill, David Osher, and Jingyan Xia

Integrated Symposium: 11C. Using Meta-analytic Data to Inform Our Understanding of Educational Interventions

Location: Laurel CD, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: Models for Examining Selective Reporting in Meta-Analysis of Dependent Effect Sizes

AIR Presenters/Authors: Martyna Citkowicz and Megha Joshi

10:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Paper: 12E. Empathy and SEL: Transformative Practices in Education

Location: Laurel AB

Paper Presentation: Can Brief Psychological Interventions Make a Difference at Scale? A National Impact Study of Self-Affirmation

AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, Cong Ye, and Lauren Stargel

Paper: 12F. Evaluating Math and Reading Interventions in Special Education

Location: Kent AB, Baltimore Marriott

Paper Presentation: Experimental Study of the Efficacy of an Intensive Fractions Intervention

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sonica Dhillon and Andrew Swanlund

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Moderated Discussion: 13G. Creating Equitable Opportunities for Student Learning through Educational Reforms: Viewpoints from Policy, Practice, and Evaluation

Location: Harborside B, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

AIR Moderator: Mary Kay Dugan

Paper: 13F. Addressing Selection Bias and Strengthening Causal Claims

Location: Kent AB, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Paper Presentation: Estimating Market Prices for Teacher Time: Methodologies and Implications for Economic Evaluations in Education

AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Tammy Kolbe, Sana Fatima, and Jesse Levin



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.