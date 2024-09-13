Liquid Mercury Partners with Coinhub Exchange to Provide Institutional And Retail Trading Platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Mercury, a leading crypto trading technology provider, announced today that it is partnering with a licensed Coinhub brand, CHB Core, in creating the upcoming Coinhub Exchange product to provide an end-to-end solution for clients to trade cryptocurrencies. The customized platform will provide Coinhub Exchange clients with access to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, monitor portfolios, track token prices, and more.

Retail crypto traders and investors will be able to rely on professional-grade trading technology infrastructure to execute trades easily, quickly, and safely on Coinhub Exchange. Through Liquid Mercury Plus, Coinhub Exchange has access to deep liquidity across a broad range of tokens, battle-tested trading software, and a complete set of middle and back-office tools to efficiently manage its business.

“Liquid Mercury is thrilled to form this relationship and to serve as the comprehensive technology solution that powers this new product,” said Liquid Mercury CEO, Tony Saliba. “The combination of Liquid Mercury’s trading technology expertise and the Coinhub ecosystem’s go-to-market experience in the retail space will result in a compelling offering for retail traders and investors.”

“Cryptocurrency trading is continually growing in user interest globally, and we decided to join Liquid Mercury as our partner due to their ability to quickly deliver a high-quality, reliable product that connects the leading crypto-industry infrastructure to provide trading and other crypto services,” noted CHB Core’s press spokesperson. “We are excited to swiftly deliver Coinhub Exchange to our audience through this partnership with Liquid Mercury.”

About Liquid Mercury

Liquid Mercury powers professional crypto trading. Liquid Mercury is the #1 choice for sophisticated buy-side and institutional sell-side trading professionals moving into crypto. Institutional grade infrastructure, access to deep liquidity, and best-in-class trading tools and workflow automation; Liquid Mercury was built by professionals for professionals. For more information about Liquid Mercury, visit www.liquidmercury.com.

