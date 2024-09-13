To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 13 September 2024
Announcement no. 75/2024
Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bond
Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:
- 3,5% 111.E 2056 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans
- 3,5% 111.E 2046 for 20-year fixed rate annuity loans
The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit