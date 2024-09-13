Dongfeng Motor Accelerates Development in European Market, Various New Products Debut to Show Diversified Travel Options

TURIN, Italy, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the accelerated development of the European market, Dongfeng Motor held DONGFENG DAY ·EUROPE in Turin, Italy. It is not only an important milestone for Dongfeng Motor in the European market, but also marks a new chapter on the international stage.





At the press conference, Dongfeng Motor showed its latest R&D achievements and market strategies. This event not only announced the official launch of DONGFENG BOX in the Italian market, but also marked the debut of VOYAH COURAGE in Europe. DONGFENG BOX integrates multifunctional configuration and chic appearance. It is equipped with the first ten-in-one electric drive in its class, strong power and a maximum range up to 430KM, providing diversified choices for local consumers' mobile travel. VOYAH COURAGE is a C+ class high-end electric SUV and is Dongfeng's first global model. It has pioneering exterior design, high-tech intelligent cockpit. The launch of these two models not only enriches Dongfeng Motor's overseas new energy product matrix, but also covers the full range of products from luxury to high-end to mainstream, fully meeting the diversified needs of European market users for new energy vehicles.

Taking advantage of the SALONE AUTO TORINO, Dongfeng also presented more models to Italian consumers, such as DONGFENG MAGE, DONGFENG 007, VOYAH DREAM and DONGFENG MHERO I. Each model showcases Dongfeng diversified product layout with its unique charm.

With a rich heritage dating back to 1969, Dongfeng leverages its 55-year legacy to deliver exceptional car-making quality, advanced R&D capabilities, and reliable service network. Centered on sustainability and efficiency, Dongfeng is proactively achieving the dual carbon objectives, crafting green products, and fostering green manufacturing and value chains, thereby driving the transformation and innovation in the automotive industry.

Dongfeng Motor has entered over 30 European countries including Norway, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Belgium, etc., and will continue to deepen its presence in the European market and work together with dealers in various regions. Dongfeng will also continue to improve its localized operational capabilities, enhance the quality of after-sales services, and gradually expand its brand influence and product competitiveness in overseas markets.

In the future, Dongfeng is committed to "DRIVE YOUR DREAMS" brand mission, delivering user-centric innovation and a superior travel ecosystem for global customers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/170fdd72-c8a7-4894-8747-96121f7a4b60