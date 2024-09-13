Connected Logistics Market Size to Reach USD 97 Billion by 2033, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The connected logistics market refers to the implementation of advanced digital technologies such as IoT, AI, cloud computing, big data, and telematics to optimize and streamline the logistics and supply chain operations. These technologies enable real-time tracking, monitoring, and management of goods, assets, and vehicles, helping companies improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Connected logistics systems improve visibility across the supply chain, allowing for better decision-making, improved risk management, and enhanced inventory control.



The global connected logistics market was valued at USD 27.4 billion in 2023 and growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2033. The market is expected to reach USD 97 billion by 2033.



Recent Developments:



1. IoT Integration: The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is accelerating in logistics, enabling real-time data collection, predictive maintenance of vehicles, and tracking of shipments.

2. 5G Technology: The deployment of 5G is revolutionizing logistics by providing ultra-fast and reliable data transmission, enhancing the performance of connected logistics solutions.

3. Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency: Many companies are adopting blockchain to improve the transparency and security of their supply chain data, ensuring greater traceability and accountability.

4. Autonomous Vehicles and Drones: The rise of autonomous delivery vehicles and drones is transforming last-mile delivery, reducing human intervention, and enhancing delivery speed.

5. Sustainability Initiatives: Companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable logistics solutions by adopting connected technologies to optimize fuel usage and reduce carbon footprints.



Market Dynamics:



1. Drivers:



o Demand for Real-Time Data: Businesses are increasingly seeking real-time data to enhance decision-making and logistics management, driving demand for connected solutions.

o E-commerce Growth: The rise of e-commerce is creating new challenges in logistics, prompting companies to adopt connected logistics solutions to manage increased demand and last-mile delivery.

o Operational Efficiency: Connected logistics enables businesses to automate processes, reduce human errors, optimize routes, and increase overall supply chain efficiency.

o Technological Advancements: The continuous evolution of IoT, AI, cloud computing, and 5G technologies is accelerating the adoption of connected logistics.



2. Challenges:



o Cybersecurity Concerns: With increased connectivity comes the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches, making security a critical concern for companies implementing connected logistics.

o High Initial Investment: The upfront costs of deploying connected logistics solutions, including IoT devices and IT infrastructure, may pose challenges, particularly for small businesses.

o Integration Complexities: Integrating connected logistics technologies with legacy systems can be complex and costly, which may slow down adoption.



3. Opportunities:



o Growth of Smart Cities: The rise of smart cities is creating opportunities for connected logistics, particularly in optimizing urban deliveries and reducing traffic congestion.

o AI-Powered Logistics: Artificial intelligence (AI) offers immense potential for predictive analytics, demand forecasting, and intelligent route optimization.

o Sustainability: Increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions will drive the development of connected logistics aimed at minimizing energy consumption and reducing emissions.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



1. North America:



o Dominates the market due to the high adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and 5G.

o The region has a large presence of leading logistics service providers and a robust e-commerce industry.

o The U.S. is a major contributor to market growth, driven by innovation and investment in connected logistics solutions.



2. Europe:



o Europe is seeing significant growth, especially with strong government support for sustainable transportation and smart logistics initiatives.

o The region has stringent regulations on transportation emissions, pushing companies to adopt connected solutions for fuel optimization and compliance.



3. Asia-Pacific:



o The fastest-growing region, driven by rapid e-commerce growth, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

o Increasing urbanization and government investments in smart city projects are fostering the growth of connected logistics in the region.

o The region is also experiencing a surge in 5G deployment, which is further boosting the market.



4. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa:



o These regions are expected to witness moderate growth due to increasing infrastructure development and rising investments in logistics technology.

o Government initiatives to improve logistics efficiency and reduce transportation costs are supporting market expansion.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Component Segment Analysis:



1. Hardware:



o This segment includes IoT sensors, RFID tags, GPS tracking devices, and telematics systems. These devices play a critical role in real-time monitoring of assets, vehicles, and inventory.

o The increasing adoption of smart sensors and RFID for tracking and inventory management is driving the growth of the hardware segment.



2. Software:



o Software solutions include warehouse management systems (WMS), transportation management systems (TMS), and fleet management systems.

o These systems enable efficient planning, execution, and monitoring of logistics operations, enhancing transparency and decision-making.



3. Services:



o Connected logistics services encompass consulting, integration, and maintenance services.

o The service segment is expected to grow significantly as companies require expertise to implement and manage connected logistics technologies effectively.



