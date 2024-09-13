Top KingWin’s wholly owned subsidiary, Guji Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Orders Servers to Provide Hardware Support for AI Business Development

GuangZhou, China, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Kingwin Ltd (the “Company”) （NASDAQ - TCJH）today announced its subsidiary, Guji Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., has ordered 1,300 units of Lenovo ThinkSystem servers from companies including Qingchao (Shenzhen) Industrial Co., Ltd. These servers will provide Guji Technology's clients with hardware support, aimed at building a technological infrastructure and promoting the application of intelligent solutions.

Guji Technology plans to use the procured servers to meet clients' hardware needs in the fields of AI and big data processing. As enterprises increasingly demand efficient data processing, deep learning, and real-time analytics, Guji Technology plans to empower its clients to upgrade their businesses and undergo intelligent transformation by providing top-tier hardware.

Company CEO stated, "The hardware infrastructure for our AI business is critical. By purchasing these servers, we aim to provide our clients with a powerful hardware platform to support their various needs in AI projects. We believe that high-quality hardware is the first step in helping our clients achieve their AI strategic goals."

Through this move, Guji Technology plans not only paving the way for the growth of its own AI business but also offering potential clients hardware support, ensuring they do not face hardware limitations when deploying AI applications. In the future, the company plans to continue working closely with its clients, offering hardware infrastructure support and AI software customization, helping enterprises achieve intelligent transformation.

About Top KingWin Ltd

Top KingWin’s main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, and (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth.

