Financial Designs Wealth Celebrates Doubling Assets Under Management In Under Three Years

Miami, Florida, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Designs Wealth, a family-owned wealth management firm based in Miami, celebrates doubling its client assets in under three years. Co-founded by father and daughter duo, Jorge and Jennifer Valdes, Financial Designs Wealth brings a personalized touch to financial solutions. The pair's experience with financial planning and business ownership ensures every client achieves peace of mind. As the firm prepares to grow its impact, Jennifer and Jorge remain committed to placing client needs front and center, so they can cultivate and preserve financial legacies for generations to come.



Financial planning and wealth management is a complex practice requiring synergy between a client, advisor, and several other financial professionals. Clients often feel confused and stressed about managing their financial futures without aligned objectives. Many firms are striving to resolve this shortcoming with personalized support.

Financial Designs Wealth, an emerging player in Florida's financial landscape is turning investment and planning philosophies on their head, catering to business owners with integrity and transparency. Co-founded by father and daughter Jorge and Jennifer Valdes, Certified Financial Planners and entrepreneurs, the firm brings many unique insights to the table. Across its suite of comprehensive wealth, retirement, estate, and insurance service offerings, Financial Designs Wealth's underlying mission is to preserve client legacies through accessible financial solutions.

Founding Principal and CCO Jennifer Valdes discovered her passion for financial planning as she worked her way from an intern to the Head of Financial Planning at a large SEC-registered investment firm managing over $3 billion in assets. After recognizing business owners’ need for comprehensive and practical financial support, Jennifer teamed up with her father with the goal of providing unparalleled value to clients.

Jorge Valdes, also a Founding Principal, compliments Jennifer’s expertise in wealth management with a record-breaking background in estate planning and life insurance. Since 1989, Jorge has been empowering South Florida business owners with insurance solutions. However, his work with a captive company highlighted a major need for less restrictive, more effective methods. Jorge has worked to close this industry gap as an entrepreneur, well-known as one of the top insurance agents in the nation. His shared values of client-centricity and honesty mesh well with Jennifer’s desire to simplify wealth management, business succession planning, and every other service they offer.

During its first year of operations, Financial Designs Wealth spent significant time building a robust business foundation and transferring Jorge's existing clientele to the new firm. The following year, the firm witnessed aggressive growth thanks to its holistic offerings. With over double its initial assets under management, Financial Designs Wealth is anticipating a bright future. The firm's welcoming atmosphere helps clients pass the burden of financial planning to trustworthy professionals committed to helping them achieve their goals.

During its first year of operations, Financial Designs Wealth spent significant time building a robust business foundation. The following year, the firm witnessed aggressive growth thanks to its holistic approach. With over double its initial assets under management, Financial Designs Wealth is anticipating a bright future. The firm’s welcoming atmosphere helps clients feel comfortable to pass the burden of financial planning to professionals committed to earning their trust and helping them achieve their goals.







