Distribution Expert Bradley S. Sylvester Joins MAX Power As Special Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Bradley S. Sylvester, a member of SaskEnergy’s Board of Directors, has joined MAX Power as Special Advisor, effective immediately.

Mr. Sylvester, a resident of Saskatoon, serves as Chair of the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee for SaskEnergy - a provincial crown corporation, and natural gas industry leader overseeing a 17,000-kilometre distribution system, serving over 400,000+ customers. Mr. Sylvester is a distribution expert with over 40 years of business and leadership experience.

Mr. Neil McMillan, Senior Strategic Advisor for MAX Power, commented: “Mr. Sylvester is a powerful addition to the team. The fact that MAX Power is already assessing the distribution side of Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan, amid the manufacturing and industrial hubs and other key infrastructure we have in the province, shows how exceptional the opportunity is here for the Company from all angles.”

Mr. Sylvester stated: “I am excited to be part of a great team of individuals pursuing the exciting possibilities of this fuel solution. There are immense opportunities for a new and low-cost clean energy source like Natural Hydrogen in various industries for significant impact in our everyday lives, none greater than the production and distribution of food for all Canadians and international markets.”

Bradley S. Sylvester Highlights:

Mr. Sylvester is a distribution expert with over 40 years of sales, marketing, and leadership experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry;

Mr. Sylvester (C.Dir.) has been a member of SaskEnergy’s Board of Directors since 2019 and is the Chair of the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee;

Mr. Sylvester is Past Chair of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation; serves as President and Chair of OSP Community Development Corp, builders and operators of Optimist Hill at Diefenbaker Park, Saskatoon; Chair of the District Planning Commission (P4G), a regional Planning Partnership with Municipal and Rural governments; and Chair of Jubilee Residents Foundation, a life supported seniors’ residence;

Mr. Sylvester is a strong community leader receiving the Saskatchewan Centennial Medal in 2005, the Toyota Never Quits Award in 2006, the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Commemorative Medal in 2013, the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Medal in 2022, and the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal S.V.M. for 2022, in April of 2023;

He is a graduate of Conestoga College, Kitchener ON, with a Business Marketing diploma, earned a Business Administration Certificate from the University of Saskatchewan in 2006, and attained the Chartered Director (C.Dir) designation from McMaster University in 2012.



Mr. Rav Mlait, MAX Power CEO, commented: “We warmly welcome Brad to the team and we look forward to working with him closely as we vigorously pursue North America’s first potential accumulations of Natural Hydrogen gas in Saskatchewan.”

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European-based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

