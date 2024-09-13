Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 13.9.2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 13.9.2024
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date13.9.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareCGCBV 
Amount12,000Shares
Average price/ share45.7453EUR
Total cost548,943.60EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 692 050 shares
including the shares repurchased on 13.9.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   








Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people.

