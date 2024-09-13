NetBet Extends Its Danish Reach with Multiple Gaming Partnerships

REUTLINGEN, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The famous European gambling brand NetBet attained a Danish Gambling Authority (Spillemyndigheden) license in late February 2024, expanding its global reach in one of Europe’s most developed Internet gaming markets. For its Danish launch, the NetBet platform partnered with top-name provider Pragmatic Play and Push Gaming, bringing titles like Razor Returns, Sweet Bonanza, and Gates of Olympus to Denmark-based game-of-chance aficionados.



While NetBet's entry into this region got met with a positive reception, the operator headquartered in Malta quickly sought to build on the established momentum by striking multiple gaming partnerships with quality game suppliers with excellent industry standing.

In late March 2024, one of the world’s fastest-growing digital entertainment suppliers, Playson, revealed that it had teamed up with NetBet Denmark to supply the operator’s growth via its varied selection of titles, boasting famed mechanics like Hold and Win.

A week after the Playson agreement, NetBet Denmark’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, announced that the company is now in business with 1X2 Network. A day later (April 5th), two new NetBet provider deals became public between Amusnet Gaming and G Games. The first is the former digital arm of brick-and-mortar equipment supplier EGT, which boasts a catalog of over two hundred games, and the latter is the creator of successful slots like El Diablo, Thor’s Egg Hunt, and Cheeky Fruits 6 Deluxe.

The online casino, sports betting, and poker operator closed off an immensely fruitful April, noted by also landing deals with Sweden’s Nolimit City and Malta’s Play’n GO, Stakelogic, and Wazdan.

The Danish Online Gambling Market

In 2012, Denmark chose to regulate interactive gaming and sports betting over the Internet through its Gambling Act, establishing a state-owned monopoly over this sector by the Danish National Lottery – Danske Spil. When that happened, the Danish Gambling Authority, known as Spillemyndigheden, got born.

Post-2012, Denmark quickly became one of the most booming European gaming regions, and the Danish Gambling Authority notes that in the first decade of the existence of this Danish industry, gambling rates have increased by 7%, with much of this rise occurring in the Internet vertical. The country’s remote gambling market gets projected to now produce revenues of $1.16 billion in 2024, displaying a 3.23% yearly rise over the next five years, when it gets projected to hit a market size of $1.36 billion. In 2024, half ($570 million) of the generated revenues should come in from online casinos, with user penetration tallying to 15.5%. Sports betting should bring in $360 million in 2024, and Internet lotteries in Denmark get guessed to rake in $230 million this year.

While these figures are impressive, they represent a slight drop off (per user) compared to this market in 2022 and 2023. Estimates are that the online casino vertical will gradually continue to fall from year to year, but the remote sports betting sphere should hold steady.

Research by the Danish Gaming Authority shows that Danes most participate in lotteries and scratch card gambling, with 13.4% of the population playing these games, compared to 8.6% betting on sports and 4.1% on online casino-style products.

About NetBet

NetBet is a Malta-based gambling company operating under the name NetBet Enterprise Ltd, which offers gaming, betting, lottery, and poker-related services online. NetBet Enterprise Ltd got founded in 2001 as the Cosmo Gaming Company. It changed its name in March 2017, a year before it attained its UK Gambling Commission license. It got one from the Malta Gaming Authority in 2006. It also operates in many other countries, like Belgium, Brazil, Romania, and Greece, and this brand also has a Finnish casino site.

For its gaming products, NetBet uses two RNGs (random number generators), and its hubs also deliver wagering fun on things like political elections and entertainment events. In 2016, it attained global recognition for its Multicultural Championship during UEFA’s EURO in 2016, and it repeated this contest in 2018, amidst that year’s World Cup, under the name - The Multicultural Cup.

In Romania, NetBet has organized multiple poker tournaments starting from 2016, with most of these competitions happening in Bucharest.

On the sponsorship front, NetBet has worked with the West Bromwich Albion Football Club, OGC Nice, FCSB, and it has utilized famous ex-footballers as the faces of its online hubs in different markets. Examples include Ray Parlour in the United Kingdom, Ze Roberto in Brazil, and Dan Petrescu in Romania. The latter, Chelsea’s full-back from 1995 to 2000, also served as a European-wide NetBet brand ambassador, with a focus on his native country and its gambling market.

Often hailed for its premium customer support, the NetBet team has gotten the Best Customer Service Site honor at the Casino Life/Business Magazine Awards, and it got nominated in the Customer Service Operator category at the 2019 EGR show.

