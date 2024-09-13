Magnificat Houses, Inc. – A Light Beyond the Streets: Rose Mary Badami’s Legacy of Love, Dignity, and Community

Houston, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the heart of Magnificat Houses, Inc. (MHI) lies the belief that a dignified life is a right, not a luxury. On a mission to instill a sense of belonging among the homeless people of Houston, MHI – a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit – provides an alternative to the streets by sheltering, clothing, feeding, and offering mental health and spiritual support. With an umbrella of services, from residential homes to a thrift shop, a soup kitchen, and a Clubhouse for those who have mental health diagnoses, MHI stands as a beacon of hope for unhoused individuals as they embark on a journey of rebuilding their lives.

Now an integral part of the Houston community, Magnificat Houses’ story began in 1968, when Rose Mary Badami, a passionate social worker, purchased a single house in a then-undesirable area. A fierce personality who didn’t take no for an answer, Rose Mary was determined to address the rising homelessness rates in the city – a trend sparked by the abrupt closure of most state-supported mental health institutions. MHI’s early days revolved around Rose Mary driving around Houston, finding people on the streets, and offering them shelter and an opportunity to work together in a community.

One house at a time, Rose Mary expanded Magnificat to 15 residential properties, all designated to house the homeless population, ex-offenders, domestic violence survivors, and more, and foster a space that encourages societal reintegration. In 1972, this dedicated woman began her mission of offering an all-encompassing suite of services that goes beyond housing. That pursuit was marked by the establishment of Loaves & Fishes, a now-iconic downtown Houston soup kitchen.

Her vision was enriched by the founding of St. Joseph House, a Clubhouse that offers free mental health services and healing programs for Magnificat Houses’ residents. In 1995, St. Joseph was accredited by Clubhouse International; with that, the facility’s offerings became free to all adults with mental health diagnoses. Throughout 56 years, thousands of displaced people have entered through Magnificat’s doors, finding the tools and support to return as productive members of society.

For Rose Mary, Magnificat Houses was more than a value-driven project; it was her life’s destiny. Her calling to serve the helpless was ignited in childhood. Growing up during the Great Depression in Denison, Texas, Rose Mary would witness strangers knock on her grandmother’s doors. Instead of handing them a bag of food, her grandmother invited the impoverished into her home, where – with dignity and respect – they ate at the same table and on the same china plates as the hosts. The kindness and benevolence of her grandma became a light in Rose Mary’s life, shaping her purpose and illuminating the mission behind Magnificat.

On June 1, 2024, 55 years after founding Magnificat Houses, Rose Mary Badami passed away in her sleep at 100 years old. Before her passing, MHI’s Board of Directors bestowed the honor of leading Magnificat to Meredith Vaughan, Executive Director. “By the time they decided to pass that responsibility to me, Rose Mary was in a nursing home,” says Meredith. “When the Board of Directors chose me, they said it was almost like Rose Mary waited until the right person came along. With Magnificat in good hands, she was able to pass peacefully.”

Meredith shares, “When we laid Rose Mary to rest, we had a wake with an open casket. I took her hands in mine and asked her to watch over me and help me do right by her. She was a magical force of nature and an unstoppable spirit. It’s the biggest privilege of my life to carry her legacy.”

In honor of Rose Mary, Magnificat will host Blossoms of Change, an event held on November 13, 2024, in The Bell Tower, Houston. There, between 200 and 400 guests will be able to contribute to Rose Mary’s legacy, partake in a silent auction, and enjoy the taste of refreshing cocktails and palatable dishes. Mimicking the founder’s uplifting essence, the event – held on what would have been Rose Mary’s 101st birthday – will turn into a vibrant celebration that entertains while championing a social cause.

Since 1968, Magnificat Houses has been at the heart of the Houston community, empowering unhoused men and women regardless of their faith, beliefs, and past. Central to MHI is an ethos of providing everyone with dignity and respect. Sparked by Rose Mary Badami and carried on by Meredith Vaughan, this philosophy empowers the homeless population to become thriving members of their communities, ultimately fostering a world where love, support, and human connections intertwine.

Media Contact

Name: Meredith Vaughan

Email: mvaughan@mhihouston.org



