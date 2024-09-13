CoinW and 88rising’s LØREN Set to Ignite TOKEN2049: A Powerful Fusion of Music, Culture, and Web3 in Singapore

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 innovator, is proud to announce that it will be featuring LØREN, to deliver an extraordinary party experience during TOKEN2049, the premier crypto event in Singapore.

TOKEN2049 brings together the world’s leading Web3 companies, founders, investors, and industry insiders. It offers unparalleled networking opportunities and shines a spotlight on global developments within the crypto ecosystem. CoinW is set to elevate this year’s event by infusing it with a unique blend of culture, music, and blockchain innovation.

CoinW’s collaboration with LØREN, a multi-talented South Korean alt-rock artist, DJ, and producer, marks a highlight of the TOKEN2049 event. Known for his electrifying performances and diverse musical influences, LØREN has rapidly gained international recognition and has done his performance rounds at 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Festival Los Angeles + New York, SXSW, KCON LA and more. LØREN’s artistic journey includes collaborations with iconic figures in the entertainment industry as he previously performed at Coachella 2023 with Landon Barker, is known for his music work alongside Blackpink, G-Dragon and more.

Since his debut with the single "Empty Trash" in 2020, LØREN has continued to push boundaries in both music and fashion. With his unique style and bold artistic expression, LØREN is set to create an unforgettable atmosphere at the CoinW-hosted party during TOKEN2049.







CoinW: Bridging Web3 and Culture at TOKEN2049

As a prominent player in the Middle East’s Web3 ecosystem, CoinW has established partnerships with major organizations like the Dubai Blockchain Center, Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center, and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. During TOKEN2049, CoinW will continue to solidify its presence as a key Web3 partner, offering attendees a dynamic experience that goes beyond crypto. With LØREN leading the entertainment, CoinW’s party will blend cutting-edge music with the latest in Web3 innovation.

